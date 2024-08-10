Aarey Colony-BKC phase of Metro-3 line is 97% complete; fire, safety clearances left

Mumbai: Work on the much-awaited Aqua Line of the first underground Metro-3 project has entered its last leg as officials said the first phase between Aarey-BKC route is 97% completed. Next week, around Independence Day, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is expected to apply for fire and safety clearance required for running the line. Mumbai, India - August 30, 2022: CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis flag off trial run inside Aarey for the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 corridor on a 3-km tunnel stretch between the temporary facility of Sariput Nagar and Marol Naka station, at Aarey Colony, Goregaon, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

Sources said MMRCL has prepared a dossier that will be submitted to the commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). HT was told that after receiving all the clearances and running all the safety checks, the officials will announce the date from which the metro line will be operational.

The Aqua Line will cover a distance of 33.5 kilometres and run from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade, passing through Colaba, Bandra, and SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone). It will have 27 stops and will be a major boost for last-mile connectivity for daily commuters.

At present, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and the fire department are in the process of giving necessary clearances for Metro-3 stations on the Aarey-Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) route, which is the first phase of the underground metro rail project. According to sources in MMRCL, fire safety inspections of all stations under phase 1 have been completed by the fire brigade. All nine stations under the first phase will have to be fire safety compliant.

“We have received fire safety NOC for SEEPZ and MIDC stations. Likewise, NOC for Marol Naka station is expected in the next 2-3 days. Compliance for other stations has been fulfilled and their NOCs are expected in the coming days.” said an official from MMRC.

MMRC spokespersons confirmed that testing of electrical and all other systems is in the final stages. On Friday, MMRCL said 97% of work on the first phase between the Aarey-BKC route is complete.

Works of installing platform screen doors, ticket counters, platforms, escalators, entry-exit points, ticket scanning machines and other equipment are in place. Authorities revealed while 99% of civil work and 97% of the construction of metro stations is complete, tunnelling work is fully accomplished. Overall system work is 77.6% complete, civil works at the depot are 99.8% finished, and mainline track work is 87% complete.

“By next week, MMRC will submit an application to invite the commissioner of Metro Railway Safety to check various safety aspects of metro systems,” said another official.

CMRS is required to inspect any new rail project be it rail lines and/or rakes, on Indian Railways as well as Metro Rail before it gets a go-ahead to begin operations. Sources said this would be the last hurdle for the project before they could start operations.

A few days ago, MMRC completed comprehensive and exhaustive trial runs that were monitored and inspected by the Research, Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) under the Indian Railways. Earlier last month there was an announcement that Metro-3 phase-1 will begin from July 24, though it was later rubbished as a rumour.

The Metro 3 authorities have clarified that they will be able to announce a date for starting the first phase only once they receive clearance from CMRS. There is every possibility that they will soon extend it till Acharya Atre Chowk station in Worli from BKC. And finally take this corridor all the way till Colaba.