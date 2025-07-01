Abu Azmi moves HC for quashing FIRs filed over his remarks on Aurangzeb

MUMBAI: Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi has moved the Bombay high court seeking directions to quash two first information reports (FIR) registered against him in connection with his remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The comments were made when he was questioned by reporters on March 3 during the budget session of the legislative assembly. Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi (PTI)

Azmi had said that Aurangzeb was a good administrator, and the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) during his regime was 24%, which had attracted the British to India. Aurangzeb did not take a single rupee from the administration, the borders of his kingdom stretched as far as Burma and Afghanistan, and he had Hindu commanders in his army, Azmi had said.

The remarks caused an uproar in political circles and two FIRs were registered against Azmi – at Wagle Estate police station on March 3 and at Marine Drive police station on March 7. The complainants alleged that the MLA had hurt religious sentiments as Aurangzeb had destroyed Hindu temples, caused injustice and oppression to the poor and tortured Chhatrapati Shambaji Maharaj.

On March 4, Azmi was suspended from the legislative assembly after parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil moved a resolution.

In his plea filed through advocate Mubin Solkar, Azmi said that he had merely expressed his opinion about Aurangzeb based on what he had read, and had never made any derogatory or insulting remarks against Chatrapati Shambaji Maharaj or any other Hindu king. He had responded impromptu to questions posed by reporters and had absolutely no intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus or create any discord between religious groups or communities, he stated in the plea.

Azmi further submitted that since some rival political parties were trying to manipulate and exploit his statements to register false FlRs against him, he had sought pre-arrest bail from the sessions court, which was granted on March 11, 2025.

The Samajwadi Party MLA urged the high court to quash the FIRs against him and stay the ongoing probes by the Wagle Estate and Marine Drive police stations.

The division bench of justices AS Gadkari and Rajesh Patil issued notices on his pleas and scheduled the next hearing after four weeks.