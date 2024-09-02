 ACB arrests senior fire brigade officer for bribery over gas connection | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ACB arrests senior fire brigade officer for bribery over gas connection

ByManish Pathak
Sep 02, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The officer allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹60,000 from a private individual seeking a Piped Natural Gas connection and a No Objection Certificate

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Maharashtra has arrested a senior central officer of the Fire Brigade for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 60,000 from a private individual seeking a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a hotel.

The complainant, who works as a liaison officer for a private firm, was tasked with obtaining a PNG connection and NOC for a hotel in Borivali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The complainant, who works as a liaison officer for a private firm, was tasked with obtaining a PNG connection and NOC for a hotel in Borivali. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainant, who works as a liaison officer for a private firm, was tasked with obtaining a PNG connection and NOC for a hotel in Borivali, western Mumbai. After applying online through the Fire Brigade portal, the complainant met the accused, Prahlad Shitole, at his office in Dahisar.

During this meeting, Shitole allegedly demanded 1.30 lakh to issue the NOC and approve the PNG connection. The ACB reported that Shitole communicated this demand by typing the figure on his mobile calculator.

Although the bribe amount was later reduced, the complainant was unwilling to pay and approached the ACB to file a complaint. In a subsequent meeting on 28 August, Shitole reportedly lowered his demand to 80,000, again using his mobile calculator to convey the amount.

The complainant, resolute in his refusal to bribe a government official, filed a formal complaint with the ACB on 29 August. After verifying the allegations, the ACB advised the complainant to negotiate the bribe amount. Shitole allegedly agreed to accept a sum exceeding 50,000.

The ACB then orchestrated a sting operation. As planned, the complainant met Shitole at his office to pay the bribe. "The accused allegedly accepted the bribe amount of 60,000 in the office lift," the ACB press release stated.

However, Shitole reportedly became suspicious and rushed to his residence in the same building before the ACB could apprehend him. In an apparent attempt to destroy evidence, he allegedly flushed the bribe money down the toilet. ACB officials pursued him and managed to recover 57,000 from the building's drainage chamber.

"The ACB then registered a case against Shitole and arrested him," an ACB official said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / ACB arrests senior fire brigade officer for bribery over gas connection
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On