Activist moves HC, seeks ban on ads of online gambling platforms

MUMBAI: A social activist from Ulwe in Navi Mumbai has approached the Bombay high court, seeking a ban on advertisements of online gambling games, like Rummy.

Claiming that though gambling is prohibited under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887, no action was being taken against the online gambling platforms, the activist, Rajendra Patil, has also sought strict enforcement of penalties on those violating the Act.

In his public interest litigation (PIL) filed through advocate Vinod Sangvikar, the petitioner stated that online Rummy, which is the digital version of the traditional card game, is offered by various platforms and websites, offering both cash games and tournaments with varying stakes and prizes.

“The nature of online Rummy involves players participating with real currency in the form of entry fees or stakes. The financial aspect transforms the game into a form of wagering where the participants risk their bets in pursuit of success,” stated the PIL.

It added that the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1887 prohibits all forms of gambling and wagering and online Rummy falls within the purview of the enactment, but no action has been taken to stop promotion of the gambling.

Section 12A of the Act, he added, enables police to arrest without a warrant any person who prints, publishes, sells, or in any manner circulates any newspaper, newssheet, or other document or information with the intention of aiding gambling.

In his PIL, Patil has further stated that the online platforms are exploiting the popularity of the game and targeting vulnerable sections of the population through extensive advertisement campaigns. “These advertisements glamorize the game, falsely portraying it as a means of easy financial gain, leading to a surge in gambling addiction among citizens.”

The petitioner said the rising prevalence of online Rummy and gambling platforms can cause addictions and financial hardship and therefore it is necessary to impose restrictions on uncontrolled advertisements, promoting such gambling platforms.

Another cause of concern, according to the petitioner, was the influence caused by celebrity endorsements of the gambling platforms. His petition also highlighted advertisements starring cricketers like Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, and actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgan, Hrithik Roshan, Manoj Bajpayee and Munmun Dutta, which he claimed were an endorsement of the platforms.

In support of his claim, Patil has cited the fact that several other states like Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Nagaland, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Telangana and Karnataka have introduced laws and banned online Rummy, classifying it as a form of gambling.

