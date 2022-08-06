Activists, dog lovers allege negligence at Navi Mumbai dog sterilisation centre
Animal lovers and activists have alleged gross negligence and apathy towards stray animals at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)-run stray dog sterilisation centre in Turbhe.
Ghansoli-based animal lover, Anish Maurya, 29, claimed two stray dogs lost their lives solely because of improper treatment at the centre.
NMMC, in June, had captured three dogs from a residential society. “They took the most docile dogs of the area and after 15 days, the dogs were released in the worst condition. The hind limb of one dog was broken and it couldn’t sit down, the second developed a severe ear infection and died writhing in pain while the third dog developed some internal infection and succumbed,” said Maurya.
The veterinarians sent by the centre to provide emergency treatments to strays are said to be totally inefficient. “Recently, a puppy was suffering and the junior vets had no idea of injecting a needle,” added Maurya.
Similar instances were voiced by other residents as well. Nerul Sector 21-based Usha Ashok Singh (59) was shattered to know that last Saturday the dog fondly known as Kaalu fed by her for the past 10 years died due to improper treatment at the NMMC’s sterilisation centre.
“Kaalu had gone missing after getting hit by a truck. It was eventually located at the centre by a volunteer but was in dire condition. Its body was infected with maggots. The volunteer, unable to bear the sight, got it admitted at a privately-run animal shelter. He even got the blood test done on Thursday but unfortunately the infection was beyond repair and the dog passed away,” she said.
Activists pointed out that the dogs admitted at the centre suffer from gastro and ticks. Even the location of the centre, situated adjacent to the dumping yard, is said to be adding to the health scare for both the animals as well as the staff.
“There are cases of badly-injured dogs kept in confinement for 15 days and then left with aggravated infections that are eventually contracted by other healthy dogs. Since NMMC has outsourced the operation of the centre to a private agency, there is a need to implement a system for accountability,” said Aarti Chauhan, another activist from Nerul Sector 19.
Shriram Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner, said about reviewing the functioning of the centre. “I am regularly in touch with the staff and there is a strict screening process before release of any of their bills. Nevertheless, I will once again conduct a thorough scrutiny of the centre to rule out negligence,” he said.
-
₹63Cr due from motorists for various traffic violations in Navi Mumbai
With over ₹63Cr due in penalties from the commuters for various traffic violations, the Navi Mumbai traffic police have now warned over three lakh motorists to clear the fine amount before August 13 or face action. A total of ₹63.79Cr is due in penalties currently from motorists for various traffic offences. The penalties have been levied on 3.44 lakh vehicles that include two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and cars. Many motorists have been ignoring the e-challans.
-
Will forcibly lock up biomedical waste plant in Govandi on Monday: Abu Azmi
Mumbai: Abu Azmi, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency in M/E Ward, said on Saturday that he will personally march to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) biomedical waste management plant in Govandi on Monday, August 8, to forcibly shut down its operations and lock up the facility. Azmi also demanded that the city's biomedical refuse be taken to an alternative facility in Taloja.
-
Naval, coastal officers meet fishermen to strengthen security in Navi Mumbai
To strengthen the coastal security of Navi Mumbai, the Naval and coastal security officers met the fishermen in a community interaction programme. “The intention of the programme was to guide the fishermen on how to get in touch with the police and inform them about any suspicious activity,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rupali Ambure, said. In May, there was an instance wherein the fishermen noticed signal flares abandoned at the shores of Kegaon, Uran.
-
National kayaking competition: Organisers allay fears over presence of crocodile in reservoir
The presence of a crocodile near Baur reservoir, where 33rd National Kayaking and Canoeing competition is scheduled to be held, won't impact the event, said an organiser on Saturday, not wishing to be named. The four-day competition will be held from August 22 to 25 in Bour reservoir, 28 km from Rudrapur. According to the organising committee around 700 participants and officials from 25 states are expected to take part in the event.
-
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 9-year-old daughter, 5-year-old son
Mumbai: The Meghwadi police have arrested a Jogeshwari East resident for allegedly sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. The accused has been arrested after the 30-year-old mother made a complaint to the police on Friday night. The accused took advantage of the situation and sexually assaulted the girl. Their father was not home at this time. The accused was immediately arrested in the same area, a police officer said.
