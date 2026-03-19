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    Actress alleges harassment by two men on WEH in Kherwadi

    The incident came to light after Nair shared a video on Instagram describing the alleged road rage episode near the Kherwadi flyover around 4.50 am. In her post, Nair said the two men, possibly in an inebriated state, became aggressive after her cab overtook their vehicle

    Published on: Mar 19, 2026 6:28 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Mumbai: The Kherwadi police have launched a search operation for two unidentified men accused of harassing actor Nimisha Nair and her Uber driver in Bandra East early Tuesday morning.

    Actress alleges harassment by two men on WEH in Kherwadi
    Actress alleges harassment by two men on WEH in Kherwadi

    According to the police, the incident came to light after Nair shared a video on Instagram describing the alleged road rage episode near the Kherwadi flyover around 4.50 am. In her post, Nair said the two men, possibly in an inebriated state, became aggressive after her cab overtook their vehicle. She alleged that they tried to block the car on the Western Express Highway, stopped their two-wheeler in front of it and confronted the driver.

    According to her post, the men used abusive language, attempted to open the car doors and asked her to roll down the windows. “We did not do so for safety reasons as they appeared aggressive and intent on attacking the driver,” she said.

    Nair further stated that the harassment continued in the middle of the highway in full public view before the men left the spot after noticing that she was recording the incident.

    Police said they have reached out to Nair for further details. “We have contacted her, but she was at work and said she would get in touch with us later,” an officer from Kherwadi Police Station said.

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