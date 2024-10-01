MUMBAI: Piyush Pandey, former global chief creative officer at Ogilvy, who is known for introducing Indian advertising to the global stage, is set to receive the London International Awards (LIA) Legend Award 2024 on October 1, 2024, in Las Vegas, the United States. Ad guru Piyush Pandey to receive 2024 LIA Legend Award in Las Vegas

The LIA Legend Award is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the advertising industry.

Piyush is the first Indian and the second person to receive this award. Mark Tutssel, the former global chief creative officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide, was the first recipient of the award.

Pandey joined Ogilvy & Mather, a global marketing communications company, in 1982 and was later appointed as Ogilvy India’s executive chairman in 2004 and served as global chief creative officer for two decades. In January this year, he moved into an advisory role.

Barbara Levy, president of LIA said Pandey has shaped Indian advertising, as well as, gifted his knowledge to the global advertising world. “Pandey epitomises all the qualities David Ogilvy said great leaders should possess—bravery, idealism, curiosity, playfulness, candour, intuition, free-spiritedness and persistence,” she stated.