MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced in the legislative assembly that the government would allot additional incentive FSI to enable the redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings on defence land or in protected zones and locations such as the Juhu Military Transmission Station and the Central Ordnance Depot in Kandivali-Malad. The high-frequency radar centres at Dahisar and Juhu (D N Nagar) have restricted the heights of buildings in these areas, posing difficulties in their redevelopment. Additional FSI announced for redevelopment of buildings on defence land, in protected zones

Replying to the concerns raised by the MLAs representing these areas, Fadnavis said that the government’s proposed ‘Housing for All’ policy would make redevelopment projects viable in areas of Mumbai where full redevelopment was not possible due to constraints. “Under this, redevelopment will be encouraged by offering free FSI up to 300 sq ft for economically weaker sections and 600 sq ft for low-income group beneficiaries,” he said. “By providing incentive FSI, the rehab component will be covered for builders while protecting the basic FSI rights of original landowners. Any unconsumed FSI will be allowed to be converted into transfer of development rights (TDR), enabling builders to raise funds for the projects. The existing incentives and premium benefits under the relevant development regulations will continue.”

Fadnavis stated that the high-frequency radar centre at Dahisar would be relocated to Gorai. “The union ministry of civil aviation and the Airports Authority of India have agreed to this,” he said. “The state government has agreed to bear the relocation cost and provide alternative land free of cost. Fifty percent of the AAI land at Dahisar will be made available for public use.”

As for the Juhu radar, Fadnavis said that the government has proposed an alternative site for it, which was currently under technical evaluation by AAI. “Once the technical study is completed and the site is finalised, the approval process for shifting the Juhu radar will begin,” he said. “After the relocation of these radar centres, the path will be cleared for the redevelopment of buildings in the Dahisar and Juhu areas, bringing long-awaited relief to residents.”

Juhu residents, under the aegis of the Juhu Wireless-Affected Residents, have been fighting for years against the height restrictions. On account of an initial notification from the defence ministry in 1976 not being followed, some of the buildings went into redevelopment but were stalled when a fresh notification was issued after the Adarsh housing scam in 2010. The residents of 200 buildings in Juhu had threatened to boycott the BMC elections on these grounds.