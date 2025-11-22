After 17 years, HC relief for kin of teen who died in rail accident

MUMBAI: After a long legal battle spanning over a decade, parents of a 17-year-old who lost his life after falling from a local train in 2008, are finally entitled to receive compensation for their son’s tragic death. The Bombay High Court has overturned a 2016 order by the Railway Claims Tribunal and directed the Western Railway (WR) to compensate the family for their loss. After a long legal battle spanning over a decade, parents of a 17-year-old who lost his life after falling from a local train in 2008, are finally entitled to receive compensation for their son’s tragic death. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

According to the Indian Railways Act, in the case of an “untoward incident”–terrorist acts, violent attacks, robbery, rioting, arson, or a passenger accidentally falling from a train–if a passenger is killed or injured in the incident, they are entitled to compensation from the railways. Referring to the Act, justice Jitendra Jain held that the evidence on record clearly established the deceased, Jaideep Tambe, had been a “bonafide” passenger of the train during the tragic “untoward incident” where he lost his life.

The parents of the deceased, Dhondu and Rupali Tambe, had approached the court after the Tribunal rejected their compensation claim on the grounds that there was no official record of the incident and no proof that the Jaideep held a valid ticket.

Justice Jain rejected the order and held that in such cases of laws that benefit people, “circumstantial” or indirect evidence could be used in favour of the victim. The court noted that, according to the case record, Jaideep was travelling from Jogeshwari to Lower Parel with friends on September 5 2008 to visit the Lalbaug Ganesh pandal when he fell from the crowded train between Elphinstone Road and Lower Parel stations. His friends, aged 17–18 at the time, rushed back to the spot and took him to the KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The court noted that while the incident was not reported to railway officials at the concerned station, it was recorded in the inquest panchnama, statements to police at the hospital, the postmortem report and the Government Railway Police (GRP) investigation. These records were all created at the “first available opportunity,” giving them a highly reliable value as evidence in the case.

Justice Jain held that the deceased’s friends’ failure to inform station officials could not be used to reject his family’s claims of compensation, noting that the young boys reacting in panic would naturally prioritise saving the injured. The court also cited similar precedents rejecting such technical objections. The judgment added that there was no suggestion of fraud or foul play.

On the question of whether Jaideep was a bonafide passenger, the court accepted statements made by his friends on the day of the incident and in their later testimony that all of them had purchased tickets for the journey.

The court rejected the railway’s argument that the physical ticket must be produced, calling it unreasonable to demand a ticket from 2008. The court relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Union of India v. Rina Devi, supporting the use of accompanying witnesses to establish that a ticket had been purchased.

Observing that the “loss to parents on death of a young son is unimaginable,” the court said that the family would not have pursued the tedious legal matter for a “paltry sum” of ₹4 lakh if their claim was not genuine. Setting aside the tribunal’s 2016 order, the court directed the WR to pay the family ₹4 lakh with a 6% interest applied from the date of the accident, but imposed a cap of ₹8 lakh on the total amount. The court said the amount must be transferred to the parents within eight weeks after they provide their bank details.