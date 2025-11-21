Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

After 6 yrs, HC to start final hearing against acquittal of 22 accused in Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter

ByKaruna Nidhi
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 04:28 am IST

The criminal appeal has been pending since 2019 and only four hearings have taken place in the past three years, the division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad said on Wednesday

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court will start the final hearing in the plea challenging the acquittal of all 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh in 2005 will commence on December 5.

After 6 yrs, HC to start final hearing against acquittal of 22 accused in Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter
After 6 yrs, HC to start final hearing against acquittal of 22 accused in Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter

The criminal appeal has been pending since 2019 and only four hearings have taken place in the past three years, the division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad said on Wednesday, while posting the matter under “final hearing” on December 5.

The bench also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to serve notices to the respondents, asking them to be present during subsequent proceedings.

Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and aide Tulsiram Prajapati were killed in an encounter on November 25, 2005 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on the road between Narol Circle and Vishala Circle. A special court in December 2018 acquitted all the 22 accused in the case, including 21 junior police officers from Gujarat and Rajasthan, saying the prosecution had failed to establish a case against them and prove any conspiracy to kill Shaikh.

According to the CBI, the 21 accused junior police officers were part of teams that abducted Shaikh, his wife and his aide and later killed them in staged encounters. Before they were killed, the trio were illegally detained in a farm house in Gujarat, whose owner was also among the accused acquitted by the special court.

In 2019, Shaikh’s brothers, Rubabuddin and Nayabuddin Shaikh, moved the Bombay High Court, challenging the acquittals and seeking quashing of the trial court’s verdict.

In October this year, the CBI told the high court that it would not appeal against the 2018 verdict.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / After 6 yrs, HC to start final hearing against acquittal of 22 accused in Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Bombay High Court will begin final hearings on December 5 regarding the acquittal of 22 accused in the 2005 fake encounter of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh. The appeal, pending since 2019, follows a special court's 2018 ruling that found insufficient evidence against the accused, including 21 junior police officers. Shaikh and his associates were allegedly abducted and killed.