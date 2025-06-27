After backlash, BJP reprimands former minister Baban Lonikar for anti-farmer remarks

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reprimanded its former minister and MLA from Jalna, Babanrao Lonikar, after his disparaging remarks against voters, especially farmers, caused a major embarrassment to the party. Mumbai: Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference, at BJP office in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI28-11-2020_000028A) (PTI)

Lonikar had said on Thursday that those who criticise BJP and the government should know that they are getting “clothes, shoes, mobile, monetary benefits of scheme, and money for sowing because of us”.

The remarks by Lonikar, made while addressing a function on the Har Ghar Solar scheme in his assembly constituency in central Maharashtra, were aimed at berating the critics of BJP, while highlighting the government schemes.

“Babanrao Lonikar gave salaries to mothers of those who criticise us and also sanctioned pensions for their fathers. Narendra Modi gave ₹6,000 to your father for sowing (referring to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi). Your sister is benefitting from the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The clothes, shoes, mobile phones that you have is because of us,” he is heard saying in a viral video of the function.

After the video clip went viral, it evoked angry reactions on social media. The opposition severely slammed the BJP and its governments. Maharashtra Congress’ Harshavardhan Sapkal said that the remarks were the height of perversion and arrogance. “He has insulted farmers by abusing them and must offer a public apology, or else face dire consequences. It shows the mindset of the BJP which believes that their leaders are supreme and whatever the people get is given by them,” Sapkal said.

However, BJP distanced itself from the remarks after the backlash and attack from the opposition. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the statement of his former cabinet colleague was totally wrong and he will be warned for it. “Though he has said it for a certain group of people, nobody has the right to say so. Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls himself Pradhan Sevak of the country and we all are at the service of the people. Nobody should try to be a master to the people. The remarks by Lonikar are wrong and he will be warned for it,” he said.