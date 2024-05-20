Mumbai: Two days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued notice to the Government Railway Police (GRP) over eight illegal billboards belonging to Ego Media Pvt Ltd on Tilak bridge in Dadar East, the agency pulled them down on Sunday. After BMC notice, 8 illegal billboards pulled down in Dadar

These billboards belong to the same agency that owned the giant 120x120 ft hoarding that collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar on May 13 during the dust storm, killing 16 people and injuring 74 others. The owner of the firm Bhavesh Bhinde, 51, was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

None of the eight billboards fell within the BMC’s permissible limit of 40x40 sq ft. On Friday, the BMC issued a notice to Central Railways (CR) and Western Railways (WR), directing them to remove all oversized hoardings within three days. These hoardings are located in government railway police premises adjoining BMC roads, private land, and structures. The removal is aimed at avoiding potential disasters and ensuring public safety.

The notice, invoking the Disaster Management Act (2005), listed the locations of the eight billboards at Tilak Bridge in Dadar East that need to be removed. Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Ashwini Joshi stated in the notice, “Failing which, the same shall be removed by BMC at your risk, and the cost for removal shall be recovered from you.”

The removal of these eight billboards at Railway Police Colony, under the jurisdiction of the commissioner of Police Lohmarg within the F North ward began on Sunday.

Kiran Dighavkar, deputy municipal commissioner (special) said, “The eight hoardings on Tilak bridge were on GRP land and the removal is under progress. This process of entire removal will take at least two days as the foundation needs to be removed manually.”