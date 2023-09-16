After humid day, hopes of heavy rain reign

Mumbai: Despite predictions of heavy rain with a ‘yellow’ alert in Mumbai, the city on Friday only received a paltry 0.2mm and 2.4mm of rain in Colaba and Santacruz respectively. With the humidity at 86% and maximum temperature at 32.1 degrees Celsius in Santacruz and at 75% and 32.6 degrees Celsius as recorded by the observatory in Colaba, the day was stodgy and humid.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the BMC, the city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 2.72mm, 0.4mm and 3.03mm of rain respectively. Three tree fall incidents were reported in the western suburbs.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet Weather, explained that the rain had been delayed over the city. He said, “Weather activities were concentrated over Vidarbha and north Madhya-Maharashtra, but in the next 24 hours, it will rain over Mumbai. The intensity will significantly increase by September 17 and 18.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to predict heavy rain for the MMR district. Mumbai has been placed on a ‘yellow’ alert till Sunday, while Monday, which was previously coloured the same was downgraded to a ‘green’. Thane and Palghar are on ‘orange’ alerts, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places, for the weekend. For Monday, they are on a ‘yellow’ alert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON