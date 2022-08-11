After residents refuse, BMC to bear the cost of illuminating Marine Drive buildings
Mumbai After Marine Drive residents refused to shell out the big bucks to illuminate their buildings for Independence Day, the BMC has decided to bear the cost itself. The civic body has earmarked a R50 lakh-budget to illuminate 28 private buildings in the heritage precinct.
“The BMC will bear the cost of all the private heritage buildings that are located in the Marine Drive sea-face, while the commercial buildings will be paying for their own cost. This is the 75th year of independence and Marine Drive is a prominent location that is known throughout the country; therefore, it was important to get it illuminated with the tricolour,” Shivadas Gurav, assistant municipal commissioner, told HT on Wednesday.
Gurav said that several residents living in the heritage structures had expressed their interest in illuminating the buildings but were not going ahead because it was proving to be too expensive, at ₹1.5 lakh for three days.
Apart from residential buildings, commercial establishments and hotels on the promenade will also be illuminating their properties at their own cost. “Other prominent commercial buildings like the LIC building, HSBC and SBI headquarters will also take part in the drive,” Gurav added.
Earlier this month, BMC’s A ward office had written to the Marine Drive residents living in the art-deco buildings urging them to illuminate their properties with tricoloured LED lights to mark the 75th year of India’s independence and to celebrate the PM’s pet project ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The cost to illuminate each building for three days was pegged at ₹1.57 lakh plus 18% GST.
Ashok Gupta, vice president of the Marine Drive Citizens’ Association (MDCA), who had declined the BMC’s offer of paying for the illumination, said that he has received a set of new guidelines from the local civic ward office stating that while the BMC will bear the overall cost, the building owners will have to provide the electricity connections.
“We are ready to bear the power cost since this is the 75th year of Independence and we need to celebrate it in a grand way. Earlier also we wanted to take part in this campaign, but we were compelled to withdraw since it appeared to be a costly affair for us,” said Gupta.
Harshita Narwekar, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator from this area who has been holding several meetings with residents to make sure the illumination drive is successful, stated that the BMC’s move will come as a respite to Marine Drive residents.
“The BMC’s decision to bear the cost is like a load off for the citizens because a lot of societies are already under renovation and it’s difficult to pay such a hefty amount for just three days of illumination. The local citizens are excited to take part in this drive and the cost should not act as a deterrent for them,” said Narwekar.
-
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
-
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
-
1,785 primary schools in HP have less than 10 students: Edu minister
There are 1,785 primary schools in Himachal Pradesh where the number of students is less than 10, said education minister Govind Singh Thakur in the written reply to a question asked by Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhwala. The number of these schools is more in Shimla district, he added. Shimla district has maximum 13 primary teachers, whose postings are in some other school, but they are providing services elsewhere.
-
No-trust motion against Jai Ram govt defeated by voice vote
The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress and the lone Communist Party of India (M) member against chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's government in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections are just a few months away, was defeated by a voice vote in the state legislative assembly on Thursday even as the opposition members staged a walkout from the House. The opposition members staged a walkout ahead of chief minister's reply.
-
Three sandalwood trees stolen from cantonment area in Wanowrie
Three sandalwood trees were found to be axed and stolen from bungalow number 5 located on the right flank road behind Command Hospital on August 5. Investigating officer PS Thakare said that the trees were axed between 2 am and 5 am. In 2021, 35 sandalwood trees were reported stolen at different police stations across the city, while 25 sandalwood tree thefts have taken place in 2022 till June 28.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics