After seven years, Juhu’s Cooper Hospital gets a new college building
Mumbai: Seven years after the first batch of MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) students were admitted to the HBT Medical College attached to the RN Cooper Hospital in Juhu, a swanky new medical college building was inaugurated on Monday. The new building was inaugurated by guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray in presence of industries minister Subhash Desai, transport minister Anil Parab, and mayor Kishori Pednekar among others.
The five-storey, centrally air-conditioned building boasts four soundproof lecture halls, smart teaching boards, a digital library, and a courtyard among other things.
Since 2015, the medical college which has 200 MBBS seats, has been functioning from the Old Casualty building within the premises. All the academic departments will be shifted to the new building over the next three months.
“Opening of this new building is an important landmark for Mumbai,” said Thackeray. “The civic body in Mumbai is the only urban local body to have five medical colleges under it. It’s admirable that the construction of the building was carried out at the same time when the health department was also fighting Covid-19,” he added.
Built at a cost of nearly ₹300 crore, the new building also has underground parking for 120 cars. “The building has been designed keeping natural light, wide corridor spacing, and other aesthetics in mind,” informed the additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.
The medical students cheered when the dignitaries announced that the new building will be fully WiFi-enabled 24/7. “Our library space and classrooms were very small. We are all excited to start classes in the new building,” said a second-year MBBS student.
The construction work for the building began in 2018 and was completed in a span of 40 months. “We have also made provision for a ‘skills laboratory’ where students will learn procedures on mannequins,” said Dr Shailesh Mohite, dean of the RN Cooper Hospital. “We have classrooms where teachers can use the internet to relay photographs on smart boards to teach. The new building will enhance the learning process at every step,” he said.
The RN Cooper Hospital currently has 750 beds. Once the departments are moved out from the Old Casualty building, the civic authorities plan to add at least 380 more beds.
-
Govt to promote export of services from UP, says minister
LUCKNOW To promote services from Uttar Pradesh, the government will work in coordination with various sectors, said industrial development, export promotion and investment promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Monday. The minister said inter-departmental coordination should aim to resolve issues in the tourism sector. Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal said there is tremendous opportunity in the services export sector and the need is to identify them.
-
Ranas: Controversies mar the lawmaker couple’s political career
Mumbai Navneet Kaur Rana and Ravi Rana, seemingly unknown names in the national circuit till a couple of days ago, have now become famous with their Hanuman Chalisa row, but they are not new to controversies. He heads his own outfit called Yuva Swabhimaan and is close to yoga guru Baba Ramdev. He projected himself as the leader of the bloc of independent MLAs. She was also fined ₹2 lakh.
-
Avoid unnecessary load shedding: Yogi to UPPCL
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath advised officials to buy additional power, if needed, and also see to it that local faults were repaired promptly to avoid unnecessary load shedding in villages and cities. Yogi Adityanath said each village and hamlet had got access to electricity in the last five years. Yogi Adityanath further asked officials to strictly deal with power pilferers in accordance with the law to bring the line losses to the minimum possible level.
-
Two dead as under-repair 4-storey building collapses in south Delhi
New Delhi: Two labourers died and four sustained injuries when a four-storey building where construction work was going on collapsed on Monday afternoon in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday afternoon. Teams of National Disaster Response Force, the fire department and the local police launched a rescue operation that continued for over three hours. They rescued six people who were trapped under the debris, two of whom died of their injuries at the hospital.
-
2010 double murder: Chhota Rajan, 2 close aides acquitted, two get life terms
Mumbai: A special court on Monday acquitted gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2010 Bhendi Bazaar double murder case while sentencing two others to life imprisonment. Besides Rajan, the court acquitted two other persons. Pronouncing the judgment, special judge A T Wankhede stated that Rajan and two others were acquitted for lack of evidence. Umed Shaikh, Adnan Sayyed and Rajan were acquitted.
