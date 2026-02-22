After threat calls, Lawrence aide Harry Boxer detained in USA

MUMBAI: The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agency has detained alleged extortionist and Lawrence Bishnoi gang-member Hari Chand Jat aka Harry Boxer, in California, USA. This comes nine days after Mumbai police confirmed that Boxer had allegedly sent the three-minute voice clips to actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In the voice clips sent to Singh and Shetty’s teams, he threatened the duo with “dire consequences” if they did not “fall in line” and meet his demands. New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested five members of the Aarzoo-Anmol Bishnoi-Harry Boxer syndicate in connection with the murder of a rival gangster in Chandigarh earlier this month, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_17_2025_000380B) (PTI)

On February 14, Boxer allegedly made extortion calls to a Madhya Pradesh-based businessman. Police added that Boxer was also involved in the incident of firing at actor and comic artiste Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Café, in Surrey, Canada, on October 17, 2025.

Sources in Mumbai police said that since several offences such as extortion, robbery and attempt-to-murder are registered against the accused in Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi, and Look-Out-Circulars (LoCs) were issued against him, he was detained in California earlier this week.

“We have information that Boxer was detained by ICE three to four days ago, following which threat calls to Bollywood personalities and businessmen in the city have come to a halt,” said a senior police officer, who did not wish to be named. He added that the process of his extradition to India will begin soon, “although it is unclear how much time that will take.”

“After receiving information about his detention in the US, we have registered an offence against him for threatening and trying to extort ₹20 crore from actor Ranveer Singh,” the officer said, adding that Singh’s social media in-charge and manager, Vijay Subramanian, CEO of Collective Artists Network, lodged a complaint on February 17 at the South Cyber Cell of the Mumbai police crime branch after receiving the threats.

In his complaint, Subramanian stated that he had received calls from unknown international numbers on February 10. When he didn’t answer them, the caller, who identified himself as Boxer, left a voice note demanding ₹20 crore from the actor. After the threats, security outside the actor’s Prabhadevi residence was beefed up.

“We will send the voice note to the forensic laboratory after receiving Boxer’s voice samples available with the police in Rajasthan and Punjab where he was earlier arrested in criminal cases. We have preliminary confirmation that the threat voice note is in Boxer’s voice,” said the police officer.

In the clip, he claimed to be a “loyal aide” of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and threatened to teach a lesson to actor Ranveer Singh, claiming that he had gone back on his word – perhaps after agreeing to pay the gang, said an investigating officer.

Apart from abusing the duo for taking the gang lightly, Harry is heard saying that the gang is aware of the whereabouts of the film personalities’ respective teams, including how they commute from their homes to workplaces, and that they would soon start eliminating them one-by-one, if their demands were not met.

Police said they are co-ordinating with the Central agencies to bring the former boxing coach-turned-gangster back to India.