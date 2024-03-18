After years of delay, BMC invites 60 crore tender for tunnel aquarium at Byculla zoo

Mumbai: Soon, visitors to Byculla Zoo will get to experience a Dubai-like tunnel aquarium as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited a ₹60 crore tender to build the underwater aquarium after years of delay. Mumbai, India - Jan. 9, 2020: An initiative of Project Mumbai and Mumbai Zoo (Byculla).Heritage Walk at the Zoo for the Disabled in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, January 9, 2020. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Originally proposed in 2022, the project faced setbacks due to Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government’s prioritisation of another aquarium at Worli on Aarey’s dairy land. But since that project never saw the light of day, the tunnel aquarium plan at the zoo was revived.

Dr Sanjay Tripathi, the zoo’s director, revealed interesting details about the upcoming attraction at the zoo. The tunnel aquarium will boast a dome-shaped entrance and two acrylic walk-through tunnels. One tunnel spanning 14 metres will exhibit coral fish and the other measuring 36 metres will display deep ocean aquatic species.

Designed to mimic natural marine habitats, the aquarium will immerse visitors in marine life experiences from around the world, incorporating elements such as stones to offer an experience of marine life from various continents.

Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director, Byculla zoo told HT that BMC has floated the tender for the new aquarium and the cost is pegged at ₹60 crore.

“This will be in front of the penguin enclosure. It is the same proposal we floated in 2022 but it got cancelled due to the proposed Worli aquarium. Now, we have revived this proposal again as the Worli aquarium proposal is shelved.”

Tripathi said that it will be a small replica of larger aquariums where BMC will implement the tunnel aquarium concept, cylindrical tunnels and electrical display areas.To maintain optimal water quality, a specialised aquatic life-saving system with a capacity of 10 lakh litres will be installed.

“Around 50 aquatic species of fish will be displayed and will emulate natural marine habitats.There is a 5,000 sq feet area on ground floor facing the penguin enclosure. Additionally, a pop-up window offering a 360-degree view of aquatic life will provide visitors with an up-close encounter. After the code of conduct contractor will be appointed and a work order will be issued,” he said.

Strategically located adjacent to the penguin enclosure, the aquarium aims to enhance visitors’ experiences at Byculla Zoo. Last year, the zoo introduced an underwater viewing gallery featuring crocodiles and alligators, further enriching India’s zoo tourism with unique attractions.

Several animals died at zoo due to cardiac shock

Expressing a matter of grave concern regarding the alarming mortality rate of animals at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan, as highlighted in the annual report for the year 2022-2023 recently published by the Central Zoo Authority on its website, NGO Watchdog Foundation reviewed the report and found that a significant number of animals, including endangered species, have succumbed to various ailments such as cardiac shock, respiratory failures, and multiple organ failures.

Out of 47 birds and animals that have died from April 1,2022 to April 30, 2023, 29 have died from cardiac shocks. “These causes of death are deeply troubling and demand immediate attention and investigation. As a concerned NGO, we are compelled to raise this issue with you and request your urgent intervention to conduct a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding these deaths. It is imperative to ascertain the root causes behind the high mortality rate and to implement necessary measures to prevent further loss of precious animal lives,” stated advocate Godfrey Pimenta in his letter to Byculla zoo.

When Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director, Byculla zoo was queried he said that the CZA website has updated inventory of the animals.

“Whenever there is an old age factor or a multiple organ failure, during post-mortem they notice that animals or birds have died of cardiac shocks from multiple organ failure. That’s the only noticeable change that doctors write down as the cause. Sometimes in-fight injuries lead to septicaemia, and it becomes a cardiac arrest. Sometimes, during mating season, males fight and it has been noticed in spotted deers and barking deers. It is not an unusual occurrence,” added Tripathi.