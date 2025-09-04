Agents skirt termination, continue to register rent agreements online

Mumbai: The state has recently decided to set aside the role of Authorised Service Providers (ASP) or agents to get leave and license documents registered online. ASPs say people would still depend on them to carry out the registrations since the equipment required to register the documents on the online portal would cost them up to ₹6,000. The agents say that the dedicated login for ASPs has been removed but the business can be carried out using the login section that is open for all. The termination was decided on August 28.

Leave and license registration is the official recording of a legal agreement that grants temporary use of a property.

On August 28, the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps issued an order discontinuing leave and license registrations by agents on its website, after which the dedicated login section for Authorised Service Providers was removed. The directive was issued by Ravindra Binwade, Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Maharashtra, stating that the people are well aware and equipped with the technological requirements, not requiring middlemen anymore. Despite the immediate termination of Authorised Service Providers, the government’s portal, igrmaharashtra.gov.in, continues to share a list of such providers in the areas of Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

To undertake the legal formalities digitally, the citizen would require a web camera, a biometric reader and an iris scanner, costing up to ₹6,000, because of which the agents say citizens would continue to rely on facilitators to get the formality carried out without visiting the registrar’s office.

“All that has been done is that the government has disabled dedicated login for Authorised Service Providers, however, one can continue by having a login ID that is open for everyone,” said M. Rane, one of the Authorised Service Providers.

“The latest order is only creating confusion among the people. For over a decade now, citizens were permitted to register directly, but people barely do that, due to the unavailability of the required equipment,” shared another agent.

The state government, in February 2015, introduced the concept of agents for registering the leave and license documents online and initiated the process to appoint Authorised Service Providers to enable property owners and tenants to submit their documents on payment of stamp duty and registration charges.