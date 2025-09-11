Ahead of Dussehra rally, Uddhav visits Raj Thackeray’s residence for meeting

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray visited the residence of his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday afternoon for a meeting that lasted two hours and 45 minutes, fuelling speculation that the two are planning a political reunion for the upcoming local body polls across Maharashtra. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image released by @ShivSenaUBT_ via X on July 27, 2025, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray during the former's birthday celebration. (@ShivSenaUBT_ on X via PTI Photo)(PTI07_27_2025_000105B) (@ShivSenaUBT_)

After the meeting, both cousins chose to remain silent about what transpired between them and refused to speak to the media. While leaders from both parties told HT on the condition of anonymity that the cousins discussed an alliance for the local body polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the meeting was not political. He said that Uddhav had visited Raj’s residence to meet his aunt.

However, the meeting, ahead of Uddhav’s Dusshera rally on October 2, led to further speculation of whether there would be an announcement regarding a Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance for the civic polls.

This was the second time Uddhav had visited Raj’s Shivaji Park residence, Shiv Teerth, in the last 15 days. The former chief minister, along with his family, had also visited his cousin’s home on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi. Before that, on July 27, Raj had visited Uddhav’s residence, Matoshree, to wish him on his birthday.

These meetings of the Thackeray cousins followed their joint victory rally on July 5 to celebrate the Mahayuti government’s decision to roll back its decision to introduce Hindi as the third language in primary education. The rally was the first time the estranged cousins had been seen together in public since Raj left the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005 due to differences with Uddhav. Later, on August 15, Raut had said that the Thackeray cousins would contest civic polls in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Nashik together.

According to Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS leaders, both parties have already started preparing to forge a political alliance for the all-important Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. “Local leaders are looking after the preparations in other civic bodies. In the Dussehra rally, Uddhav Thackeray guides party workers about the future course of action. So now, both brothers must have spoken about that,” said an MNS leader, adding that he didn’t know whether Uddhav had invited Raj for the Dussehra rally.

The leader also said that both parties need to chalk out a plan for the BMC elections, as Congress leaders have expressed reservations about fighting the polls in alliance with Raj Thackeray. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The MNS had supported the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance during the 2024 assembly elections.

“Leaders from both parties have started ground-level discussions and preparations to contest the civic body polls in alliance. We will show what an alliance of Thackeray brothers can do in Maharashtra,” said Avinash Jadhav, an MNS leader from Thane.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Wednesday’s meeting between the two cousins was a family meeting and not political. “When Uddhav Thackeray visited Raj Thackeray’s residence on Ganesh Chaturthi, Raj’s mother, Kundatai, told Uddhav to come and meet her again. That’s why Uddhav Thackeray went there to meet her today,” said Raut.