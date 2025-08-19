MUMBAI: Ahead of local body elections in Maharashtra, the state government on Monday issued an order to approve an allocation of ₹180 crores for various works in several civic bodies across the state. Ahead of local body elections, ₹ 180 crore approved for civic bodies

In the next three to four months, Maharashtra will vote for local body polls, including panchayat samitis, district councils, municipal corporations, and municipal councils in small cities. The urban development department approved funds for the civic bodies, mainly for municipal councils, on Monday.

“Under the central government’s scheme ‘Special assistance to states for capital investment’, state governments are getting funds in the form of a zero-interest loan for 50 years. Accordingly, the approval has been given to allocate ₹1,80,01,83,000 in phase one of the scheme for the 29 works undertaken by the municipal corporation and municipal councils,” states the order.

According to the order, ₹35 crores is allocated to the Jalna City Municipal Corporation for the supply, installation, design, and commission of a 15 MW grid-connected solar power generating open system, and ₹9 crore to the Nanded Municipal Corporation for constructing a shopping centre. Besides, several municipal councils have received funds for town planning and other works, which include the construction of a vegetable market, a truck terminal, and administrative buildings, among others. This fund allocation will help the ruling alliance to ensure goodwill during the election campaign in these areas.