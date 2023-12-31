Air quality dips to very poor in city pockets

Mumbai: Five air quality monitoring stations in Mumbai had their AQI in the very poor category on Saturday, although the average 24-hour AQI in the city was 161, i.e. in the moderate category. HT Image

According to monitors of the CPCB, Kherwadi in Bandra East recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 242, reaching a maximum concentration of PM2.5 particles at 301, whereas Chembur had an AQI of 246, reaching a maximum concentration of PM2.5 at 303.

As per SAFAR, the AQI of Worli was 223, with ozone to blame. The BMC’s air quality stations indicated two areas of the city had poor air – Govandi at 249 due to PM2.5 particles, and Kandivali at 233 due to PM10 particles.

Even though the 27 air quality monitoring stations in Mumbai had their 24-hour average AQI in the moderate category – between 101 and 200 – the maximum concentration of pollutants exceeded 300 in many cases, indicating air quality slipped into very poor at times.

“The experience of pollution depends on the toxicity of pollutant particles – the more toxic they are, the more they irritate people’s health. In places where the temperature is lower, there will be more of a foggy atmosphere,” said meteorologist Gufran Beig.

With temperatures above normal, Santacruz recorded a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.9 degrees Celsius. Colaba recorded a low of 22.4 degrees Celsius and a high of 32.6 degree Celsius. Air quality may deteriorate further as the mercury dips lower, as the winter air holds dust particles for longer.

Air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered `good`, 100 to 200 `moderate`, 200 to 300 `poor`, 300 to 400 `very poor` and from 400 to 500 or above `severe`.