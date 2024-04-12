 Airport housekeeper held for helping gold smugglers | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Airport housekeeper held for helping gold smugglers

ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 12, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Housekeeper at Mumbai airport arrested with foreign nationals for smuggling gold dust worth ₹2.06 crore in wax form. Remanded in judicial custody.

MUMBAI: A 42-year-old housekeeper working at the lounge at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) was arrested by the air intelligence unit on Wednesday along with two foreign nationals for allegedly smuggling in gold dust worth 2.06 crore in the form of wax. All three arrested accused women were produced in court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.

HT Image
HT Image

Customs officials said on Wednesday, they received a tip-off indicating some international transit passengers would handover gold to a housekeeper, so it could be transported out of the premises safely. The officials reached the international transit area accordingly and apprehended Rubina Bano Shaikh, 42, a housekeeper at the lounge who lived in Malad West.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Upon questioning, Shaikh confessed to being involved in the smuggling. She said she met two foreigners – Mary Jane Mella, 41, a resident of Satwa, Dubai, and Maila Lacson Ordonez, 49, a resident of Sharjah, both travelling from Dubai on Philippine passports – in the toilet on level 4 of the lounge. The women gave her two pouches, each containing 3,700 gram 24-karat gold dust in wax form, which she hid in the staff toilet on the same floor. The pouches, found hidden in undergarments kept inside the staff toilet, were subsequently recovered by police.

Shaikh was 20,000 for smuggling the gold out of the airport, said customs officials, while the two foreign nationals too conceded to giving the packets to her. All three women were booked and arrested under the Customs Act and under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Airport housekeeper held for helping gold smugglers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On