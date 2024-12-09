Mumbai: The Airport police have booked an unidentified person for allegedly flying a drone in the sensitive zone of the domestic airport hangar on Thursday afternoon. Airport police search for unidentified drone operator

According to the First Information Report, Vinod Shirsat, constable at the Airport police station was patrolling when he received a call at 12.30pm saying a drone-like object had crashed at terminal 1 at the domestic airport near the taxiway of the old Air India airline hangar. Shirsat spoke to Imran Murad, a BVG cleaner staff and sent him to check the unidentified object.

After examination, it became apparent that the object was a drone. Murad handed over the drone to his supervisor Babu Natekar, who in turn alerted the airport police.

A case was registered under 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servants) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, as flying drone in security sensitive zone is prohibited by the Mumbai police. The airport security searched the premises for the person controlling it but could not find the flyer.

“We are tracking down the owner of the drone,” said an officer from Airport police station.