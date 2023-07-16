Wanted to meet Pratibha aunt, also had a chat with Pawar saheb, says Ajit

Mumbai: On Saturday, Ajit told reporters in Nashik, “I followed the voice that came directly from my heart,” deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday during his visit to Silver Oak, Sharad Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai. Ajit also said that he wanted to meet his aunt Pratibha, senior Pawar’s wife, who had undergone surgery on Friday.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during a press conference in Mumbai, Friday, July 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI07_07_2023_000294B) (PTI)

He also said he had apolitical chat with Pawar during his visit. It was Ajit’s first meeting with his uncle and mentor following his rebellion earlier this month. On Friday evening, he went to Pawar’s residence at Peddar Road which raised eyebrows in the political circles.

Ajit wanted to clear the air and thus gave the clarification. “We talked nothing (about rebellion) but about a letter he had sent recently to me, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis about improving the education sector. I also informed him about the action taken on his letter,” the deputy chief minister said about his half an hour meeting when he also met Pawar.

He insisted that politics and personal lives are two separate things. After all, they have been following the Indian tradition and culture for decades in which family gets importance above other things. “The Pawar family follows the same tradition. We are following the teachings of our elders. I wanted to meet Kaki (aunt) and inquire about her health. For the next 21 days, she will take care of herself,” he said.

