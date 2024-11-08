MUMBAI: Paying no heed to the opposition raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ajit Pawar not only fielded former minister Nawab Malik for the assembly elections but kicked off his party’s Mumbai poll campaign from Malik’s constituency on Thursday. Malik is contesting from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar against the Samajwadi Party’s state chief, Abu Asim Azmi. Ajit starts Mumbai poll campaign from Nawab Malik’s constituency

Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and an ally of the BJP in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, held a roadshow which was routed through Anushkti Nagar, Malik’s erstwhile constituency, from where his daughter Sana Shaikh is fighting the elections this time.

The rally in Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar began from Tata Nagar in Govandi, and then travelled to parts of Anushakti Nagar. Wearing a fur cap, Pawar addressed voters from an open jeep. Accompanied by Malik and Sana, he received a rousing welcome from the people.

The BJP had opposed Malik’s candidature for his alleged underworld links and the corruption charges he faces. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in February 2022 and was released on bail in August 2023.

Asked about campaigning for Malik, Pawar said, “I am fulfilling my responsibility.” Asked to comment on his ally’s opposition to this, he replied, “We are campaigning for him.”

Pawar slammed Azmi for failing his constituency. “The development expected during his tenure of 15 years did not happen. The constituency has several major issues, such as garbage waste, health issues, among others. We will resolve all of them once Malik is elected,” said the NCP chief.

Malik expressed his gratitude to Pawar and said, “Ajit dada is standing with me with all his strength. He gave me the candidature and has also come to campaign. What more could I ask for?”