Ajit tells leaders to avoid controversy; Munde refuses to resign as he is ‘not morally guilty’

MUMBAI: In a party meeting held on Tuesday evening at his official residence Devgiri, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar directed leaders and MLAs to steer clear of any issue that may become contentious for the party. While Pawar's directives came in the backdrop of controversy stirred up over civil supplies, food and consumer affairs minister Dhananjay Munde's link with Walmik Karad, the alleged mastermind in the gruesome murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, on Wednesday Munde, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi, stated he would not resign (despite the pressure being built on the party from the Opposition and the BJP) as he was "not morally guilty".

A senior leader who attended Tuesday’s meeting said, “Ajit Dada has instructed everyone to take care of the party’s reputation and asked us to start preparing for the upcoming local body elections by spending time in our respective constituencies. He also asked us to work on identifying suitable candidates for the elections and also who wish to join the party.”

Pawar also said that only the party chief and state president Sunil Tatkare will issue statements on “serious issues” when deemed fit. “The party spokespersons should be careful while speaking and should not make any statements that could create controversy,” Pawar had stressed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, pressure built by NCP’s alliance partner BJP and the Opposition to remove Munde from the ministerial council on the grounds that he could influence the probe in the sarpanch’s murder case, ensured him not being appointed the guardian minister of his hometown, Beed. On Monday, activist Anjali Damani met Pawar and showed proof that allegedly establishes Munde’s financial interests with Karad.

Munde however has remined unfazed by the allegations.

“When I believe that morally I am not guilty then someone must prove the same or my seniors will have to say so,” the NCP minister said in Delhi, where he met Pralhad Joshi, union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution over issues related to his department.

He added that he would resign only if chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar asked him to do so, as “they are in a better position to say if I am guilty or not”.

He made the statement in response to NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, who asked him to quit on moral grounds, on Wednesday. “I would have resigned on moral grounds if I was a minister and my party had been in the headlines for the last 50 days,” the Baramati MP had said.

Munde added there was a “conspiracy being hatched targeting him”.