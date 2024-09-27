Akshay Shinde’s parents seek police protection for themselves, lawyer’s family

THANE: Anna Shinde, the father of Akshay Shinde, the arrested accused in the Badlapur sexual assault cases who was killed in “retaliatory firing” by the police on Monday, has written to Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior police officers seeking police protection for his family, their lawyer, advocate Amit Katarnavare, and his family. Mumbai, India – Sep 25, 2024: Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde's father Anna Shinde and mother outside High Court that it appears from the record that Akshay Shinde was shot dead at point-blank range, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Sept 25, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

In his letter, also addressed to union home minister Amit Shah, Shinde has stated that he and his family members have received threats on social media after he claimed that his son was killed in a fake encounter and filed a petition in the Bombay high court seeking a special investigation team (SIT) be constituted to probe the incident.

The Shinde family believes their lives are in grave danger, particularly from political figures and their affiliates. According to the letter, there are also posts on social media indirectly threatening that Katarnavare’s daughter would be sexually assaulted if they did not withdraw their petition. The letter added that the lawyer has previously been attacked two times after he started representing the family of Swapnil Sonawane, a Dalit boy was allegedly beaten to death in 2016 by the family of a 15-year-old girl he was in a relationship with.

Despite registering FIRs in connection with the attempts on Katarnavare’s life, the police have failed to apprehend the accused, the letter said. Katarnavare is representing the victims of at least 20 cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which is why he and his family require police protection, the letter added.

A senior police officer said that police personnel are already deputed outside the Shinde family’s residence in Badlapur East and one constable accompanies his parents whenever they step out of their house. “We are considering the request for additional security. If deemed necessary after our inquiry, we will extend further protection,” said the police officer, who requested anonymity as they aren’t authorised to speak to the media.

The officer added that the Thane police are still searching for space to bury Akshay Shinde’s body. The police have given the Shinde family three options—at Kalyan, Badlapur, and Ambernath—but political groups are opposing the burial of Akshay Shinde’s body in their vicinity, the officer said. The Shinde family has visited the locations but are yet to convey their decision.