Alert traffic constable rescues school students as bus gets stuck on waterlogged bridge in Kalyan
An alert on-duty traffic constable from Ulhasnagar came to the rescue of 10 students who were stuck in a school bus that broke down in Kalyan due to heavy waterlogging caused by the rain on Friday afternoon.
Constable Gokul Dhongde and a traffic warden, Aukash Chavan, rushed to the spot and evacuated the students, carrying them on their shoulders through knee-deep water.
The incident occurred at around 3.30pm when the school bus of All Saints HS in Bhiwandi carrying around 10 students broke down near the Shahad bridge.
The bus was stuck for around 30 minutes and the water was also flowing at a speed from the Waldhuni River under the bridge.
“I was on duty and there was heavy traffic jam due to the waterlogging at Shahad Bridge. I saw the bus stuck and students shouting from inside the bus in panic. Along with the traffic warden, I pulled them out and took the students out on our shoulders. All the students were taken to a safer place and then their parents were informed,” said Dhongde.
Water was logged in the same area for the fourth time in the last two weeks. Ghanshyam Navangul, in-charge officer from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, said , “There is an issue of nullah diversion from Ulhasnagar that is causing the waterlogging. We have visited the spot and the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has agreed to resolve it soon.”
Political crisis takes its toll: Mumbai police’s annual charity show ‘Umang’ postponed
The current political turmoil in the state seems to have not spared even the Mumbai police's annual charity event. 'Umang', which was scheduled to be held on June 26 at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex, has been postponed without a new date. City police commissioner Sanjay Pandey is set to retire on June 30. The Mumbai police earn around ₹4 crore from the event and the money is used for police welfare.
Slipper in hand, UP teacher thrashes woman shiksha mitra on camera. Suspended
A head teacher of an Uttar Pradesh school was suspended on Friday after Ajeet Kumar, the head teacher of Mahangukheda Basic School in Lakhimpur block was seen in a widely-circulated video thrashing a woman shiksha mitra, or para teacher, with a slipper. The head teacher of Mahangukheda Basic School in Lakhimpur block, Ajeet Kumar, has been suspended with immediate effect by the Lakhimpur Kheri district Basic Shiksha Adhikari Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey, officials said.
Punjab: 13 shooters among 19 Pinda gang members arrested
In a major bust, the Jalandhar rural police on Friday claimed to have unearthed an extortion and arms smuggling racket with the arrest of 13 shooters and six other men owing allegiance to the Palwinder Singh Pinda gang. The 13 arrested shooters have been identified as Sunil Masih (main shooter), Ravinder Ravi, Pradeep Singh, Manjinder Singh, Sukhman Singh, Sandeep, Major Singh, Aprail Singh, Balwinder, Salinder Singh, Satpal Singh, Devinderpal Singh, and Satwant Singh.
Farmers protest against Agnipath scheme across Punjab
In response to the nationwide call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers owing allegiance to various organisations in Punjab on Friday staged protests against the Union Government's Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces. No untoward incident was reported. In Bathinda, Ekta Ugrahan and Sidhupur factions of the Bhartiya Kisan Union held separate dharnas outside the district administrative complex. The entrance to the secretariat was sealed by the police.
One more key accused arrested in Bihar PSC question leak case
The special investigation team of the economic offence unit of the Bihar police on Friday arrested one more key accused in connection with the question paper leak case of the Bihar public service commission's (BPSC) 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination, which was conducted on May 8, before being cancelled, police said. According to EoU officials, the accused, identified as Shakti Kumar, was the centre superintendent of Ram Sharan Singh Evening College, Gaya.
