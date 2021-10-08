All women vaccine drive at public vaccine centres in Mumbai on Saturday

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct an all-women vaccination drive at all public vaccination centres between 10.30am and 6.30pm on Saturday, to bridge the gender disparity in the number of men and women vaccinated in the city. BMC had held similar all women vaccination drives on September 17, with a total of 127,000 women getting vaccinated at public and private centres throughout the day. On September 27, 113,935 women were vaccinated at public vaccination centres in the city, while 126,419 women in all were vaccinated, including the private centres’ vaccination figures.

According to information available on the Co-Win portal as of Friday evening, for every 13 men who have got vaccinated in Mumbai, 10 women have been vaccinated. While a total of 5,722,227 women have been vaccinated, 7,789,725 men have been vaccinated in the city so far; 3,247 other citizens have been vaccinated.

Women will be able to walk into public vaccination centres and do not need to pre-book an appointment online for their slot. Both first and second doses of vaccines will be administered to women.

A senior civic official from BMC’s public health department said, “We have deliberately opted to keep the timing from 10.30am, which is later than usual so that women find it easier to come to vaccination centres.”

So far, 8,404,793 Mumbaiites have been administered their first dose, and 4,507,809 citizens have been given the second dose. A total of 48% beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated, out of the target population identified by BMC of 9,236,500. Around 90% of the target population has already been given their first shot.