Allotment letters given to 158 cessed bldg residents

Mumbai: Housing minister Atul Save on Tuesday handed over allocation letters to 158 former tenants of old cessed buildings in the city who were chosen via a computerised lottery. Save also waived off the no objection certificate (NOC) charges to the tune of ₹70,500 for every eligible winner. HT Image

“This historic reform has made the tenement allocation process more transparent and efficient, reducing complaints from tenants/ residents. Long-time tenants/ residents of transit camps are now satisfied to receive their own homes in the heart of Mumbai,” Save said during the programme to distribute allotment letters at the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) headquarters in Bandra East.

Elaborating on the allocation process, he said the Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board, a unit of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), chose 265 eligible tenants/ residents from the master list of old cess buildings and they were allocated tenements through a computerised lottery held on December 28, 2023. Following requests for re-verification of documents of lottery winners, MHADA re-verified and found 212 of the 265 applicants eligible.

On Tuesday, allotment letters were issued to 158 of the 212 verified applicants, while document verification for the remaining 53 eligible applicants is in progress, said Save. “We urge the balance 54 applicants to submit their acceptance letters,” he said.

MHADA vice president and chief executive officer Sanjeev Jaiswal lauded the decision to waive off the NOC charges as well as the support given by the state government for conducting the computerised lottery.