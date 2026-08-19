Amazon, Blinkit workers in Maharashtra seek relief after FDA shuts warehouses

The Maharashtra state labour commissioner’s office has ordered an inquiry into the loss of livelihood of workers from warehouses of delivery platforms Amazon and Blinkit, after action taken by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) rendered them without work. The FDA had raided these warehouses on June 24 and suspended their licences on July 1, leading to their temporary closure. Workers are demanding half their wages, compensation and continuation of benefits during the closure period.

A Blinkit delivery worker pedles a bicycle, in Mumbai (PTI)

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Workers seek wages, benefits during warehouse closure

This follows complaints filed by the general-secretary of the Platform App Based and Other Commerce Workers Union, Dr Laxman Mane, who raised this issue with the labour commissioner highlighting the plight of the workers.

In a letter to the union, deputy labour commissioner (enforcement) CB Jagtap, Mumbai, has stated that action will be taken on the points raised and a report will be submitted. He has asked local officials to investigate and submit a Labour Situation Report (LSR) on this issue.

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In his letter to the labour commissioner, Mane had stated that hundreds of workers had been rendered unemployed overnight after the FDA cited hygiene violations and suspended the licences, leading to the closure of an Amazon warehouse in Bhiwandi and a Blinkit warehouse in Malad. Apart from workers such as pickers and packers who worked at these warehouses, allied gig workers were dependent on this source of income, the letter stated.

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Dharmendra Kumar, president of the Platform App Based and Other Commerce Workers Union, said workers are entitled to get 50% of their wages without impacting their other benefits like EPFO, increments, leave, seniority etc, during their layoff period as per provisions of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020.

Since the warehouse closure is temporary, the workers could be considered as laid off during this period until operations resume, with the continuation of 50% of salary and benefits in the interim period, he said.

Also read: FDA inspects Indira canteens in Bengaluru after ‘rats found’ in kitchens

Amazon says working with staffing partner to support workers

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An Amazon India spokesperson said, “The well-being of associates is our top priority. We are working closely with our third-party staffing partner to support continuity of employment for all associates”. Blinkit did not respond to a questionnaire sent by HT to seek their comment.

“We welcome the labour commissioner’s decision to intervene. Now both the FDA and the labour department must come together to protect both food safety and workers’ rights,” said Mane. The union says if the dues are not cleared by October 15, it will march to the Thane collector’s office.