Ambani security: ATS registers murder case in SUV owner’s death
The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) has registered a case of murder against unknown persons in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosive-laden car found near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25.
Hiren, 48, whose body was recovered from Kalwa creek on March 5, hours after his family reported him missing, had told the police the Mahindra Scorpio found parked near Ambani’s house was his. He had reported it stolen on February 18 at Vikroli police station, he said.
Senior ATS official confirmed the FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of Hiren’s wife Vimala on Sunday. The security scare case was transferred to ATS after Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded an NIA investigation into it.
The murder case has been registered under section 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons.
Also Read | Uncovering truth behind Mansukh Hiren's death crucial for MVA: Sanjay Raut
An ATS team also visited the Kalwa creek in the afternoon and inspected the area where the body was found, said ATS official.
Hiren had reportedly written to the home department, Thane police commissioner and Mumbai police commissioner, alleging that he was repeatedly called in for enquiry. He reportedly said he felt harassed over being called in for questioning by different agencies.
In their statement, his family said Hiren was at his shop in Naupada around 8pm on March 4 when he got a call from someone claiming to be a police officer from Kandivali and asking him to meet at Ghodbander road. Hiren left around 8.30pm to meet the person. The family started calling him around 10pm but his phone was switched off. The family then approached the police and registered a missing person’s complaint in the early hours of March 5.
His body was spotted stuck amid the silt of the creek at 10.30am the same day.
