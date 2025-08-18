Ambergris worth more than 5 crores seized at Dapoli

Mumbai: The Dapoli customs division seized a little over 4kg of ambergris worth over ₹5 crore from Goa fort near Harnai beach at Ratnagiri’s Dapoli village on August 12. Ambergris, also known as ‘whale vomit’ is a solid, waxy substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales, highly valued in the perfume industry as a fragrance enhancer. Ambergris trade is prohibited since the material is classified as a schedule I animal article under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, making this a rare and high value seizure by the Dapoli customs division. The Dapoli customs division seized a little over 4kg of ambergris worth over ₹ 5 crore from Goa fort near Harnai beach at Ratnagiri’s Dapoli village on August 12. (HT)

Following a tip off, officers of the customs department rushed to the Goa fort near Harnai beach where they found a viscous jelly like substance suspected to be ambergris. The material, highly sought after in the international market, was seized and samples of it were sent for chemical analysis. It was then handed over to the wildlife department.

According to scientists, when whales, a species vulnerable to extinction according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, ingest indigestible materials like squid beaks, ambergris forms within their system as a protective way to expel these objects. After being expelled, the ambergris drifts across the ocean. Only two or three incidents of free-floating ambergris have been reported in the past five years across Indian coasts.

“There have been no sightings (of sperm whales) for quite a while on the Maharashtra coast,” said Mahi Manakeshwar, marine biologist at Coastal Conservation Foundation, who works with deep sea animals such as the sperm whale. He said that Sperm whales were deep sea creatures and ambergris, expelled far out at sea, reaches the coast depending on the currents. “Fishermen know what ambergris looks like and usually report their findings,” Manakeshwar added.