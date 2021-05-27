Amid reservation issues, Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence on Wednesday evening. The meeting, which lasted for around 45 minutes, took place in the backdrop of the issues related to Maratha reservation.

Pawar is considered the guiding force of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. He was the one who brought the Shiv Sena and Congress to join hands with his party to form the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state.

It has been more than two months since Pawar met Thackeray as the former was not well. He had to get admitted in the hospital multiple times for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure, gallbladder surgery, post-operative gallbladder surgery and a surgery for removing mouth ulcer. For the past one month, the NCP chief was recuperating at home.

The Maratha community is upset as 12% and 13% reservation granted to them in education and government jobs, respectively, under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act was quashed by the Supreme Court. Many Maratha organisations have threatened to start large-scale public agitations in the state.

Besides, the Congress, an ally in MVA, has been demanding withdrawal of the state’s May 7 decision scrapping reservation in promotion. After state energy minister Nitin Raut, state Congress chief Nana Patole too raised the demand.

“Both the leaders would have discussed the reservation issue as many leaders from the Maratha community are threatening to start agitation. Apart from this, the issue of reservation in promotion, which may have come for discussion, also cannot be overlooked,” said a senior NCP leader. He added that the two leaders may have discussed about relief to those affected by Cyclone Tauktae which hit the state last week.