Nagpur, Most cities in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra are reeling under intense heat wave conditions, witnessing the maximum daytime temperature rising above 43 degrees Celsius, with the mercury hitting a staggering 46.8 degrees Celsius in Amravati and 46.5 in Wardha on Tuesday. Amravati scorches at 46.8 degrees Celsius; severe heat wave alert issued for parts of Vidarbha

The prevailing scorching temperatures in the region are unlikely to go down for the next few days at least as the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an orange alert of severe heat wave conditions in several districts.

Amravati recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, highest in the region for the day, followed by Wardha 46.5, Akola 46, Nagpur 45.5, Yavatmal 45.4, Chandrapur 45.2, Gadchiroli 44 degree Celsius, Gondia, 43.8, Washim 43.5 and Bhandara 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, officials said.

On Monday, Wardha had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Amravati 46.4, Akola 46.3, Yavatmal 45.4 and Nagpur 44.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD issued the orange alert of severe heat wave conditions in Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal on May 19, and in Akola, Amravati and Wardha on May 20-21.

Talking to PTI, scientist at IMD's Nagpur centre Dr Praveen Kumar, said, "Heat wave conditions this year have been prevailing in many parts of Vidarbha, including Nagpur, over the last seven to eight days. There is no chance of getting any respite from the heat in the coming few days in most part of Vidarbha, including Nagpur, Wardha, Akola, Amravati and Yavatmal."

"Earlier, heat wave conditions used to be of short spells and people used to get relief after a few days. However, temperatures this year continue to be in the range of 45 degrees to 46 degrees Celsius, which is very concerning. The weather department has issued an orange alert," he said.

Such persistent heat wave conditions give rise to heat-related illnesses, like increased risk of heat exhaustion and stroke, especially among infants and elderly people. Extreme heat not only affects human health but it also livestock, aquatic animals, and impacts the ground water level, Kumar added.

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