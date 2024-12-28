An influential and transformative force in the world of global music: Taufiq Qureshi

“We don’t keep large vessels at home for daily use to cook for 100 people, just as we don’t always have the vocabulary for moments like these,” poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar remarked, his words resonating deeply with the audience gathered at Mumbai’s Shanmukhananda Auditorium. The occasion was a special tribute to the legendary tabla maestro the late Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away on December 15, 2024. Mumbai, India - Dec. 27, 2024: Late Ustad Zakir Hussain prayer meeting in his family members pay tribute they after his brother, son and students accompanied performance on occasion his family members, Javed Akhtar, Romu Mazumdar, Suresh Wadkar, Durga Bhagwat, Ahsaan, Loy, Devki Pandit, Ajay Pohankar with his wife Bhagyashri, Roop Kumar Rathore and state cultural minister, Ashish Shelar seen at Shanmukhanand Auditorium, King Circle, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, December 27, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The event, organised by Zakir Hussain’s brothers Fazal and Taufiq Qureshi, was a celebration of the life and enduring legacy of the Padma Vibhushan recipient. It drew an extraordinary crowd that included not only members of the music fraternity but also prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, advertising, politics and business, alongside family, friends and admirers. Together, they honoured the maestro whose music transcended boundaries and touched hearts across the globe.

Akhtar spoke of Zakir’s unparalleled dual legacy: “Some artistes are average but great human beings, while others are exceptional artistes but not so great as people. Zakir Hussain was both, which is why this pioneer of a new era in music will always be remembered.” He shared an anecdote from santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who once said, “Zakir can play the best in the style of all gharanas, and his music is a distillation of them all. No wonder every artiste, regardless of gharana, now aspires to play like him.”

Violin doyenne Dr N Rajam recalled her first encounter with a young Zakir, then just eight years old. She had visited the home of Zakir’s father, the legendary Ustad Allarakha Khan, in Mahim. “I was barely 22 when my father took me there. Ustad Allarakha asked me to play and soon called Zakir in from playing cricket outside. The little boy played the tabla with such ease and perfection that I was stunned. I even felt guilty for interrupting his playtime and wound up quickly. When he affectionately called me ‘didi’ as he rushed back to play, I was touched. That memory, along with his charisma and brilliance, has stayed with me forever. Though his fame grew exponentially, Zakir never lost his warmth or humility.”

The maestro’s younger brother, Taufiq Qureshi, described Zakir as “one of the most influential and transformative forces in the world of global music”. He continued, “I had the privilege of seeing him in many roles—brother, father, friend, guru, mentor, inspiration, motivator, colleague, and even a divine presence. His legacy will continue to inspire countless musicians and listeners across all forms of music.”

Fazal Qureshi, the youngest of the siblings, expressed the family’s grief: “Zakir Bhai’s untimely passing has left us struggling to come to terms with this immense loss. His influence extended beyond percussionists to instrumentalists worldwide. He seamlessly navigated diverse musical styles—keeping classical music pure while embodying jazz and adapting to countless genres with unmatched authenticity. Even those who never met him felt the impact of his music and personality. As we gather to honour him, let us pray for his eternal peace and a place of the highest grace in God’s kingdom.”

The evening began with a soulful Taal Pranam by Fazal Qureshi, Sabir Khan, and students, setting a reflective tone for the gathering. Sarangi exponent Sabir Khan, who grew up watching his father Ustad Sultan Khan accompany Zakir, was overcome with emotion and choked up while attempting to sing. Filmmaker Sumantro Ghoshal, who had created a documentary on Zakir’s life, also broke down, sharing, “He had a way of making everyone feel special and loved.”

Maharashtra’s culture minister Ashish Shelar recounted an inspiring story of Zakir’s generosity. In November 1994, during a performance in Nagpur, news broke of a tragic incident where 114 members of the Gowari community were killed and 500 injured in police firing. Though unrelated to the event, Zakir insisted on donating all his concert fees to the families of the deceased.

The evening was a poignant reminder of Zakir Hussain’s profound impact as a musician, humanitarian and global icon.