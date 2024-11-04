The dispute between Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is threatening to affect the Mahayuti’s plans for strategic use of MNS to damage the prospects of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai and the larger metropolitan region. The bone of contention is the presence of Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvanakar in the fray in the Mahim assembly segment, where Thackeray’s son Amit is making his electoral debut. An unwanted goof-up for Mahayuti

Mahayuti and MNS leaders have held several discussions in the past few months regarding how Shiv Sena (UBT) could be defeated as both could gain from such an informal understanding. Accordingly, Mahayuti did not field a candidate opposite Bala Nandgaonkar in the Shivdi constituency, which will see a direct fight between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. There were plans for some other constituencies as well. But the dispute over the Mahim seat has now created bitterness between MNS and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

According to MNS insiders, Raj Thackeray was expecting Shinde to withdraw the candidature of Sarvankar, but the latter did not do it and Sarvankar dug in his heels. A miffed Thackeray taunted Shinde publicly, saying he did not grab any party and built his own. That did not go down well with Shinde, who made it public that Thackeray had not kept him in the loop while declaring his son’s candidature from Mahim.

Thackeray has made it clear to Mahayuti leaders that the Shiv Sena candidate will have to withdraw, but Sarvankar had not relented till Sunday evening. The BJP too has been publicly supporting Amit Thackeray. If Sarvankar doesn’t withdraw on Monday, a triangular contest seems inevitable in Mahim, which could make it a tough election for Amit. If that happens, Thackeray is unlikely to help Shinde’s candidates elsewhere. In fact, his Kalyan MLA Raju Patil has already spoken about supporting a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate in an adjoining constituency. Looks like Mahayuti has got an unwanted problem at hand.

*Self-goal?

Was deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s remarks on former home minister RR Patil’s role in the probe against him in the irrigation scam a well-thought out move or an impulsive one? His party colleagues are divided on this. Some think Pawar should not have made these comments, that too in Tasgaon, the hometown of RR Patil in Sangli district. Patil, who died in 2015, was very popular, not just in Sangli but in several parts of rural Maharashtra. His son Rohit is contesting on an NCP (SP) ticket. Ajit Pawar has fielded former BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil, a sworn rival of Patil, opposite him. This is bound to damage the NCP’s image in the western Maharashtra region, they feel.

Others, however, say that the target of Ajit’s remarks was Sharad Pawar – he wanted to assert that Patil would not have signed the file allowing a probe into the irrigation scam without the nod of the NCP founder.

“He wanted to send a message to traditional NCP voters that he was a victim of a conspiracy hatched by his uncle,” said an NCP legislator from the region. However, Ajit’s remarks have brought the irrigation scam back in focus, though it was not on the agenda of the MVA.

“We know who could get damaged the most if people continue to talk about the irrigation scam,” remarked a key Ajit aide. Was it a smart move or a self-goal?

*MVA’s cup of woes

A major difference in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the MVA camp is putting coalition’s interest above that of individual parties or the egos of its leaders. During the Lok Sabha polls, MVA leaders worked out how they could win maximum seats as a coalition. This time, it is the opposite. Seats have been claimed and candidates have been fielded without considering who can win. The insistence of Shiv Sena (UBT) on certain seats such as Patan in Satara or Sangola in Solapur district, which the allies feel they are in a better position to win, has puzzled the latter. The choice of candidates by NCP (SP) or Congress has kept Shiv Sena (UBT) wondering in some cases. There seem to be at least half a dozen seats that the MVA could lose due to failure of its constituents to think logically about who can win, feel MVA leaders.

*Fadnavis reaches out to dissidents

While MVA leaders are casual about the seats they need to win, deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was doing exactly the opposite. On Saturday, Fadnavis undertook a day-long tour of Pune and visited the houses of half a dozen BJP leaders who are either unhappy or contesting as independents against Mahayuti candidates. He visited their houses and interacted with them to ensure that they work for Mahayuti candidates. At the end of the day, each seat matters.