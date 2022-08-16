ANC seizes MD haul worth ₹1,026 crore, arrests factory owner in MD seizure case
Mumbai The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested the owner of a factory in Ankaleshwar, Gujarat and seized 513 kg of Mephedrone (MD) and other raw material to make drugs, all worth ₹1,026 crore, from the factory premises.
Giriraj Dixit, 54, is the seventh accused in the 705 kilo Mephedrone seizure case in which Pravin Kumar Singh, who allegedly manufactured over a thousand kilos of the party drug in an Ambarnath factory, was arrested earlier this month. Dixit has been remanded to ANC custody till August 21.
ANC officials said Singh, who worked in a pharmaceutical company in Gujarat some years ago, met Dixit and convinced him to manufacture MD in his factory. For at least the past year, Singh visited the Ankleshwar factory and guided employees on how to manufacture the drug, the police said.
The drug bust also led to the seizure of 812 kg of white powder and 397 kg of chemicals — suspected to be used in the production of MD — from Dixit’s factory in Ankaleshwar.
Officials said that Dixit purportedly agreed to provide to manufacture the synthetic stimulant and Singh used to monitor its production in the premises.
“We have learnt that three consignments of MD, each at least 500 kilogrammes, was manufactured in the Ankleshwar factory in past one year and delivered at Singh’s commercial space in Nalasopara,” said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade, ANC.
The factory owner, who holds a post-graduate in chemistry from Agra, ran the Ankleshwar factory along with two partners.
Dixit’s name cropped up during Singh’s interrogation. Singh was arrested on August 3, after the ANC’s Worli unit arrested a peddler from Govandi with 250g of mephedrone which in turn led to the arrest of a supplier from whom the narcotic cell recovered 2.8 kg of contraband drugs. Further investigation revealed the involvement of two distributors in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, whose arrest led the police to Singh, and his commercial tenement in Nalasopara where he stored the MD. On August 8, the anti-drug agency arrested Kiran Pawar, the manager of Namau Chem, a chemical factory at Ambernath where scheduled drugs for several reputed pharmaceutical companies are manufactured.
A raid at the Ambernath factory led the ANC to seize equipment allegedly used to manufacture industrial quantities of mephedrone as well as some invoices that purportedly forwarded the police’s case that over a thousand kilos of mephedrone was manufactured at this unit.
Singh seems to have been Mumbai’s very own Walter White, the ingenuous protagonist of the fiction series Breaking Bad. A forensic audit of his bank account showed large deposits and other transactions totalling ₹50 crore in the last few months alone.The 52-year-old bought a three-BHK-flat in Dahisar, two shops at Nalasopara, and three plots of land just outside Mumbai in the last few years.
As per their investigation, Singh, who hailed from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, began producing and supplying mephedrone about three years ago just as the pandemic began and the country went into lockdown, leading to spiraling anxiety all around, and a spurt in demand. Singh studied organic chemistry and then got an MBA in finance from Purvanchal University, following which he moved to Mumbai with his wife and worked as a supervisor and manager at multiple chemical units in the city.
-
18 foetuses found at municipal dumping ground in West Bengal
At least 18 foetuses were found in a municipal garbage dumping yard in West Bengal's Howrah district, 40km west of Kolkata, police said on Tuesday. Police said that rag-pickers scavenging through the municipal waste at a dumping yard in Uluberia spotted the foetuses. Civic and health officials from the district also rushed to the spot. “The foetuses have been sent for post-mortem. An investigation is going on,” said a senior police officer.
-
Pipeline burst affects water supply to Kamothe residents
The water supply of over two lakh residents in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, was cut off after an 800mm pipeline from Morbe Dam that supplies over 37MLD water to the node burst on Tuesday. Though Kamothe falls under CIDCO, the daily water requirement is provided by the NMMC. The pipeline burst at 8.30am. As per the messages circulated by CIDCO to the consumers, the water supply was to be restored by evening.
-
Post-pandemic return to school a back-breaking exercise for kids
Arundhati Chavan, president, Parent Teachers Association United Forum added, despite following a timetable, students end up carrying 7-8 kg-heavy bags. Lack of physical activity among school students over the last two years has also led to high cases of weak bones being reported. Several city schools are trying to ease students into the new routine, after two years of online classes. The Podar International School, in Santacruz, introduced a cupboard system for the students in April this year.
-
65-year-old killed in road accident in Bhiwandi
A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle when he was on his way for a morning walk on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi road on August 15. The deceased left home at around 4.50am and was hit by a vehicle at around 5am. The deceased, identified as Pandurang Rupla Rathod of Raghukul Colony in Ganeshnagar area in Kongaon, lived with his son and daughter-in-law. His two daughters are married.
-
Jewellery shop owner arrested for threatening Ambanis sent to four-day police custody
The jewellery shop owner used Afzal Guru's name to threaten Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani without knowing that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was hanged to death on February 9, 2013 in the 2001 parliament attack case, a police officer said. Between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm on Independence Day, the jewellery shop owner made nine calls to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics