Anganwadi workers, teachers unhappy about being roped in for Ladki Bahin Yojana

MUMBAI: Educational and teachers’ organisations are unhappy with the government’s move to assign the responsibility of uploading the forms and documents of its newly introduced Ladki Bahin Yojana to anganwadi workers and to municipal school teachers in Navi Mumbai. The organisations argue that this disrupts the educational duties of both teachers and anganwadi workers. Anganwadi workers, however, are complying with the government’s directive. HT Image

Sangeeta Kamble, joint secretary of the Mumbai unit of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), highlighted the challenges faced by anganwadi workers. “We encounter many difficulties while filling out application forms for this scheme,” she said. “These workers already have numerous responsibilities, including feeding malnourished children, managing child and women’s health and nutrition, overseeing immunisations and providing guidance on adolescent issues.”

Anganwadi workers get a monthly salary of ₹10,000 while helpers earn ₹5,200 with no travel allowance. The government has announced a payment of ₹50 per form uploaded onto the government website. However, Kamble pointed out several issues. “The website is not functional throughout the day,” she said. “Currently, we can upload only one or two forms at night. Each form requires scanning all the documents submitted by the applicant. We have requested the government to collect these forms offline.”

Kamble also pointed out that the 50-rupee payment per form would be received only after the form was validated and the initial payment had been made to the applicant. Numerous complaints have arisen about the application process, prompting the Maharashtra State Anganwadi Employees Association to plan a protest march to address these issues and seek responses from the authorities.

In Navi Mumbai, the municipal corporation has appointed schoolteachers to upload these forms, leading to opposition from the Shikshak Sena, a teachers’ union affiliated to the Shiv Sena (UBT). “Assigning non-teaching work to teachers violates the Right to Education (RTE),” said Jalindar Sarode, working president of the Shikshak Sena. “It is unacceptable for teachers to fill out Ladki Bahin scheme forms, leaving classrooms unattended. The government must allow teachers to focus on teaching.”

When questioned, an officer from the Women and Child Development department responded, “We are not forcing anyone to do this work,” before disconnecting the call. He remained unavailable thereafter.

Students, who are seeking admission to higher studies courses and visiting SETU offices for various certificates, are also facing hurdles. A student at the Bandra SETU office, said, “The officer at the window advised me to return in a month for my income certificate, as they are busy with the Ladki Bahin scheme registrations. By then, the deadline for submitting my forms will have passed. I urge the government to help students obtain their certificates on time.”