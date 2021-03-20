Anil Deshmukh to file defamation case against Param Bir Singh, says extortion allegations ‘completely false’

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh announced on Saturday that he is going to file a defamation suit against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh who has levelled extortion allegations against him.

“The allegations made by Param Bir Singh are completely false and he has to prove them now as I am filing a defamation case,” Deshmukh clarified.

The minister’s statement comes after Singh, in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleged that Deshmukh told Sachin Vaze, the cop arrested in connection with Mukesh Ambani security threat case, that he had a target to accumulate Rs.100 crore a month.

Alleging that it was a conspiracy to defame him and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, Deshmukh asked, “Why was Param Bir Singh quiet for so many days after the arrest of Sachin Vaze? Why didn’t he say everything then?”





Earlier in the day, he had rubbished the allegations saying the former cop was trying to save himself as his role in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiran's death was getting clearer. “There are possibilities of him getting exposed,” Deshmukh added.

Soon after the letter surfaced, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra assembly and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded that either the minister should resign or chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should sack him.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray claiming Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".



"HM Deshmukh expressed to Sachin Waze that he had a target to accumulate ₹100 cr/month," letter reads pic.twitter.com/g6gSIaKIww — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2021





Meanwhile, Deshmukh’s colleague Sanjay Raut said that he has not seen the letter yet. "I have not seen the letter I don't know anything about it. If the matter is related to the government, the people from the government will respond. I will not speak about the issue that I don’t have complete knowledge about. I don’t know what allegations have been made," Raut told reporters in Nashik.

Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai Police commissioner on Wednesday amid the controversy over bomb scare outside Ambani’s home last month and the subsequent arrest of former police officer Vaze. While Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece on Friday, said that his transfer didn’t imply he was guilty, the state home minister on the previous day had claimed that Singh was shunted out because of some “serious and unforgivable mistakes” committed by his colleagues.

