Sena backs Param Bir Singh, says his transfer doesn’t show he is guilty

Shiv Sena on Friday backed former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh by saying that he doesn’t become guilty merely because he was transferred. The support appeared in the Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, in an editorial, a day after the MVA government, of which Sena is a constituent, said that Singh was transferred because of some “serious and unforgivable mistakes” committed by his colleagues.

Singh was transferred to a low-key post in Home Guard and acting Maharashtra DGP Hemant Nagrale was made the new commissioner on March 17 . The shake-up in the police force occurred amid the probe in the bomb scare incident outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia in February.

“The government had to do the reshuffle in police department in specific circumstances. Param Bir Singh was replaced..., which doesn’t mean he is guilty. He took the charge of the post at a very difficult time,” the editorial said. It added that Singh was committed to the fight against Covid-19, and even visited Dharavi, a hotbed of infections last year. It added that the TRP scam was also brought to light under Singh’s tenure.

In an apparent response to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s claim that “handlers” of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze should be brought to the fore in the investigation, the Sena mouthpiece said that the Opposition should investigate the charge, adding that there are no “political bosses” in such cases.

“If the Opposition is loyal to Maharashtra, it will not play politics over the reputation of Mumbai Police. They have asked who is the political boss behind the Mansukh Hiran case. They should find the answer to this. But in cases like this, there are no political bosses. This has been the culture of Maharashtra,” the editorial said.

The editorial also slammed the Centre for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the bomb scare case. Pointing out that this case was handed over to an agency that probes cases relating to terrorism, Sena asked what investigation the NIA has done in Uri, Pulwama and Pathankot terror attacks.

“How many criminals have been arrested [in those cases]? This too is a mystery. But 20 gelatin sticks in Mumbai seems to prove to be a big challenge for NIA,” it said.

A day ago, state home minister Anil Deshmukh had said,“The transfer of Mumbai Police commissioner was to ensure the ongoing probe by the NIA and the state anti-terrorism squad is not hampered. The decision was taken collectively in the meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.”