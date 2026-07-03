Anmol Bishnoi seeks to surrender before city court in Salman Khan house firing case

MUMBAI: Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and a wanted accused in the 2024 case of firing outside film star Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra, moved a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai on Thursday, seeking permission to surrender. Actor Salman Khan

In his plea, Anmol said he wished to voluntarily surrender before the Mumbai court “to face the ongoing trial and join the judicial proceedings in the interest of fair trial and further in the interest of justice”.

Anmol is currently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail. He was deported from the USA to India in November 2025 and arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) upon his arrival in a case related to the alleged terror-gangster nexus involving the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate.

On Thursday, Special Judge S R Navender directed the public prosecutor to submit his response to the plea filed by Anmol, which contended that although he is already in judicial custody in the NIA case, he cannot physically appear before the Mumbai court unless appropriate directions are issued. He has sought a warrant to be produced to Tihar jail authorities so that his surrender can be formally recorded and appropriate remand proceedings, either physical or virtual, can be conducted.

The plea states that no prejudice would be caused to the prosecution if relief is granted. Instead, it would expedite the proceedings and prevent any misuse of the legal process. It added that the trial in the firing case was already underway, and three prosecution witnesses have been examined in his absence.

On April 14, 2024, two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra before fleeing. Mumbai police invoked MCOCA, alleging that the attack was orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Alleged shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh, are facing trial and are in judicial custody. Another accused, Anuj Kumar Thapan, died in police custody.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi have been shown as wanted accused in the case.