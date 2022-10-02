Annu Kapoor latest victim of cyber fraud, cops help save him 3L

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor is the latest victim who fell prey to cyber frauds who used the “KYC update” modus to siphon off ₹4.36 lakh from his bank account. Fortunately, the actor approached the police quickly and prompt action by the police helped freeze an amount of ₹3 lakh of the siphoned-off amount in the frauds’ bank account.

Kapoor on Saturday took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the Mumbai police for immediate and effective action and for saving his money.

According to the police, the actor who resides in Andheri West, on Thursday received a call from a person who identified himself as Krishnakumar Reddy, an executive from the HSBC Bank head branch, where Kapoor has an account. in the same bank.

Reddy told Kapoor that the KYC update on his bank account was pending and if he failed to complete the process immediately, the operation of his bank account would be suspended. After this under the pretext of completing the process Reddy managed to get all his banking details and the OTP from Kapoor, the police said.

Sometime after this call, Kapoor received another call from the Bank’s customer care informing him that the bank’s vigilance system had detected that his bank account had been compromised and ₹4.36 lakh were fraudulently transferred from his bank account. The bank also deactivated Kapoor’s bank account.

Shocked, Kapoor immediately rushed to the Oshiwara police station and lodged a complaint.

“Police immediately swung into action and after contacting the manager of the bank, managed to get details of the two beneficiary bank accounts in which the fraud had transferred the money from Kapoor’s bank account. Police officers contacted nodal officers of the two banks and managed to ‘debit freeze’ a sum of ₹3.08 lakh lying in the two bank accounts. The process to refund this money to Kapoor has been initiated,” said senior inspector Manohar Dhanawde of Oshiwara police station.

Kapoor on Saturday took to Instagram to thank the Mumbai police. He posted his picture with the policemen, and wrote, “I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to Mumbai Police of Oshiwara, a cyber-crime wing for their immediate and effective action taken against fraud in my bank account.”