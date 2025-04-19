Antilia explosives scare: NIA court refuses to discharge Riyazuddin Kazi

MUMBAI: On Wednesday, the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court rejected the discharge plea of police officer Riyazuddin Kazi, who was suspended and booked in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. Mumbai, India - February 26, 2021: Police personnel guard outside Antilia residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Feb 26, 2021. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Kazi, who is currently out on bail, was arrested by the NIA in April 2021 for allegedly conspiring to commit the crime with the main accused, Sachin Waze, a police officer who was dismissed following his participation in the incident.

The NIA had charged Kazi under sections related to destruction of evidence and hatching criminal conspiracy. As per the chargesheet, Kazi helped Waze arrange fake vehicle registration number plates that were used while committing the crime and later destroyed the illegally seized Digital Video Records (DVRs). The court also observed that Kazi, at the instance of Waze, gathered the DVRs and other evidence for destruction.

Special judge AM Patil also stated that the previous and subsequent conduct of Kazi prima-facie shows that he was aware of the conspiracy of placing the gelatin-laden vehicle at Carmichael Road near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Kazi’s advocate argued that his client was unaware about the involvement of Waze in the crime, adding that he was merely following the instructions of Waze, the then investigating officer in the case.

Stating that Kazi was acting as a diligent police officer, following instruction, the defence contended that Kazi did not have any intent or motive to participate in the criminal act alleged against him.

The special public prosecutor opposed the plea, stating that Kazi seized the DVRs and CPU from various shops without any panchnama and that he had witnessed Waze discarding evidence in Mithi river. The prosecution submitted that the only intention behind the seizure of the articles was to destroy the entire evidence.

On examining the prosecution’s submissions, the court observed that Kazi had not lawfully seized the DVRs, CPU, etc as per the instructions of Waze. The judge added that the articles were stored in the crime intelligence unit (CIU) office without sealing them. The court also mentioned that after the investigation was transferred to anti-terrorism squad (ATS) in March 2021, the evidence was not produced to them.