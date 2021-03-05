IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu paid price of speaking against Centre: Saamana
A view of the building where the income tax department raided Anurag Kashyap's residence, at Oshiwara, in Mumbai on March 3. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
A view of the building where the income tax department raided Anurag Kashyap's residence, at Oshiwara, in Mumbai on March 3. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu paid price of speaking against Centre: Saamana

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said incidents like these, the arrest of environmental activist Disha Ravi, and the “silent and dirty campaigns” against actor Deepika Padukone, show the country in a bad light
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:42 PM IST

Shiv Sena on Friday criticised the Centre over the income tax raids on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu,saying that they are facing action because they backed farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws passed by the government.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said incidents like these, the arrest of environmental activist Disha Ravi, and the “silent and dirty campaigns” against actor Deepika Padukone, show the country in a bad light.

Offices and homes of Kashyap, Pannu, film director Vikas Bahl, distributor Madhu Mantena, and others were raided by the income tax department on Wednesday in Mumbai and Pune. The next day, officials said they found discrepancy and manipulation of income during the searches at various places linked to Pannu, Kashyap and his partners at the now defunct production house, Phantom Films. There was also a huge suppression of income compared to the actual box office collections, they said.

“Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap put forward their opinion frankly. This brings us to the question if the remaining transactions in Bollywood are fair and transparent, and irregularities are only with Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap... They are among the handful of people who stood by the farmers’ agitation. They are paying the price for it,” the editorial said.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray party takes credit of closing Karachi Bakery; not true, say others

Questioning why only these few people were raided, it said, “Do the crores [of rupees] being circulated in Bollywood come from the Ganges?”

It pointed out that the raids came the same day as the Supreme Court ruled, in another case, that criticising the government does not amount to sedition.

The editorial alleged that a campaign was launched against actor Deepika Padukone following her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in January 2020. “Similar things happened after Deepika Padukone visited JNU to meet the students [to express solidarity with them after they were allegedly attacked by a mob]. There was a silent agitation against her, dirty campaigns started against her, her film was targeted.

“Who are these people who carry out such acts and to which ideology they belong is a separate issue but our country’s image is definitely not getting better with such acts. Modi government was criticised globally for the manner in which environment activist Disha Ravi was arrested. Such incidents impact the country’s reputation,” it said.

BJP was yet to react to Saamana’s editorial at the time of filing of this report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Bombay high court. (File photo)
Bombay high court. (File photo)
mumbai news

Follow guidelines while reporting death of Pune woman: HC tells media

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The court also directed the media houses to strictly abide by the guidelines laid down on January 18 by the HC bench headed by chief justice Dipankar Datta in a public interest litigation which sought restraint on media trials being conducted in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the building where the income tax department raided Anurag Kashyap's residence, at Oshiwara, in Mumbai on March 3. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
A view of the building where the income tax department raided Anurag Kashyap's residence, at Oshiwara, in Mumbai on March 3. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu paid price of speaking against Centre: Saamana

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:42 PM IST
An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said incidents like these, the arrest of environmental activist Disha Ravi, and the “silent and dirty campaigns” against actor Deepika Padukone, show the country in a bad light
READ FULL STORY
Close
The I-T department conducted raids on properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu on Wednesday.
The I-T department conducted raids on properties of Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu on Wednesday.
mumbai news

650 crore discrepancy found in accounts: I-T department

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:38 AM IST
  • The statement added that evidence of cash receipts by the actress amounting to 5crore has also been recovered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Power tariff for residential consumers to reduce from April 1

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Amid the government’s back and forth on resolving the issue of inflated power bills during lockdown, tariffs for residential consumers across utilities will reduce by 0-2% on an average starting April 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid vaccination phase 3: 16K get 1st shot in Mumbai on Thursday

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The 19 private hospitals participating in the vaccination drive administered shots to 4,128 beneficiaries on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urban development experts said that Greater Mumbai’s ease of living cannot improve unless larger infrastructural issues that face housing and transportation in the city aren’t tackled first. (HT FILE)
Urban development experts said that Greater Mumbai’s ease of living cannot improve unless larger infrastructural issues that face housing and transportation in the city aren’t tackled first. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Centre’s report ranks Greater Mumbai at 10

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:24 AM IST
One way to read the Ease of Living Index 2020 (EoLI) in a way that makes the glass seem half full is this: three cities of Maharashtra, Greater Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune form part of the top 10 ranked cities among 111 cities, including Smart Cities and those with a population of more than a million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai
Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai
mumbai news

Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Tulinj police on Thursday booked an autorickshaw driver from Shirdi Nagar in Nallasopara (East) for allegedly murdering his wife
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greater Mumbai was assigned a normalised sustainability score of 61.74, higher than the national average of 53.63. (HT FILE)
Greater Mumbai was assigned a normalised sustainability score of 61.74, higher than the national average of 53.63. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Greater Mumbai ranks 11 among 49 cities on sustainability

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:19 AM IST
This rank, the latest Ease of Living Index (ELI) survey says, indicates a city’s capacity to “build resilience and develop sound infrastructure and services to swiftly tackle emerging environmental issues.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman complainant is mentally unstable, the home minister said.
The woman complainant is mentally unstable, the home minister said.
mumbai news

Allegations in Jalgaon case false: Deshmukh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:18 AM IST
  • According to media reports, some women from the hostel complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some of them were forced to strip and dance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers
Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers
mumbai news

Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday permitted over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime to re-telecast the Telugu film V after the filmmakers informed the court that they had deleted the scene which depicted a photo of Bollywood actor and model
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay HC asks zone 11 DCP to probe delay in investigation into 2018 case
Bombay HC asks zone 11 DCP to probe delay in investigation into 2018 case
mumbai news

Bombay HC asks zone 11 DCP to probe delay in investigation into 2018 case

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on March 1 directed the deputy commissioner of police of zone 11 to conduct an inquiry against an investigating officer from Borivli police station who failed to take any action in a case registered against four persons in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In terms of economic ability, among cities with populations of over a million, Mumbai has scored 32.12 on a scale of 100. (HT FILE)
In terms of economic ability, among cities with populations of over a million, Mumbai has scored 32.12 on a scale of 100. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Despite edge, Greater Mumbai gets middling score

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The country’s financial capital has ranked eighth in terms of economic ability in the Ease of Living Index released by the Central government’s ministry of housing and urban affairs. According to the report, which was released on Thursday, seven cities, including two from Maharashtra, have higher levels of economic development and opportunities than Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Among the factors that helped raise Mumbai’s mobility score was ease of access to public transport. (HT FILE)
Among the factors that helped raise Mumbai’s mobility score was ease of access to public transport. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Ease of Living Index: Access to public transport hikes Greater Mumbai’s rank

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:07 AM IST
When it comes to availability of public transport, transport-related infrastructure, and road infrastructure, Greater Mumbai scores a little over 40, taking it above the national average of 28.05 in the Ease of Living Index 2020 brought out by the Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 8,998 fresh Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 8,998 new infections, taking the tally to 2,188,183, while the toll touched 52,340 after 60 new deaths. Mumbai’s saw 1,104 infections pushing its tally to 329,846.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Harassment at Maharashtra hostel: Claims found to be untrue, says home minister

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the investigation into the incident, wherein women were allegedly forced to strip and dance by policemen at a government-run hostel in Jalgaon, found the claims to be untrue. The six-member women committee of senior officials found the allegations baseless and in its report said the policemen did not even enter the hostel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP