Raj Thackeray party takes credit of closing Karachi Bakery; not true, say others

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Haji Saif Shaikh who in November had sent a legal notice to the owner of Mumbai's Karachi Bakery asking him to remove "Karachi" from the name has now taken the credit of making the bakery shut its shop, though the claim has been contradicted by many others on social media.

On March 1, Shaikh took to Twitter and said, "After massive protest on Karachi Bakery for its name Karachi by MNS, Karachi Bakery finally closes its only shop in Mumbai."

‘Not our official stance’: Sanjay Raut on Karachi Sweets row

A Twitter handle that goes by the name Mumbai North Central District Forum refuted the claim and said the bakery shut its store due to lack of business. "False spreading of information! The Karachi Bakery has shut its store due to lack of business and not because of @mnshajisaif, nothing more then a failed attempt to mislead citizens. Please note!," it said.

MNS leaders also protested in front of the shop in Bandra in November and said the signboard of the shop should also be in Marathi. In reply to the legal notice, the bakery owner at that time said that the name was not to hurt the feelings of Indians. In reality, the founder of the chain, Khanchand Ramani had experienced violence by pro-Pakistan elements during Pakistan. "It is incorrect to suggest that my client (bakery owner) has disrespected the sacrifice of our soldiers. The bakery has always been Indian and will continue to do so. Therefore, every allegation questioning my client's loyalty towards India is incorrect and unwarranted," the reply said.

A Shiv Sena leader took objection to the name of Karachi Sweets which is also located in the same area of Bandra (West), which is still running. Shiv Sena at that time distanced from the action and clarified that it was not their official party line.

The bakery in Mumbai was a branch of the Hyderabad-based chain, which has shops across several cities including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru etc.