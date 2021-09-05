‘Must apologise with folded hands or else…’: BJP leader warns Javed Akhtar over RSS-Taliban remarks

Javed Akhtar must apologise to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for comparing the organisation to the Taliban, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam has demanded and warned that the lyricist’s films will not be allowed to screen. Several social media users also protested against Javed Akhtar’s comments and a Mumbai-based lawyer said he has filed a police complaint against him.

Kadam, who is a BJP spokesperson, said Javed Akhtar’s statement is not just shameful, but painful and humiliating for crores of functionaries of the RSS, which is his party’s ideological mentor, and the Vishva Hindu Parishad. The writer has also humiliated crores of people across the world who follow their ideology.

"Before making these remarks, he should have thought that people with the same ideology are running the government now and are fulfilling raj dharma. If their ideology was Talibani, would he have been able to make these remarks? This shows how hollow his statements are," Kadam, who represents Kadam Ghatkopar West in the Maharashtra assembly, said in a video message. "We will not allow any of his films to run in this land of Ma Bharti till he apologises with folded hands to the functionaries of the Sangh who have dedicated their lives to the nation," he also warned.

Kadam has said he will also protest against Javed Akhtar over his statement comparing Taliban and RSS and file a police complaint against him on Sunday.

Ashutosh J Dubey, who said on Twitter that he is the legal advisor to the BJP’s Maharastra unit, has filed a complaint against Javed Akhtar with the Mumbai Police. “I have filed the complaint against #JavedAkhtar with the @MumbaiPolice for intentionally outranging to the RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal. Javed Akhtar called RSS, VHP, and Bajrang Dal supporters Talibani's! A complaint has been lodged with Javed Akhtar's residential police station,” Dubey tweeted on Saturday.

Akhtar, also a former member of Parliament, made the comparison between the Taliban and the RSS during an interaction with news channel NDTV on Friday. "Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset -- be it Muslim, Christian, Jews or Hindus," he said. "Of course, the Taliban is barbaric, and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are all the same," he added.

He also said that he has “total faith in the basic sensibility of an average Indian.” “The majority of this nation is extremely decent and tolerant. That must be respected. India will never become a Talibani country."