Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AQI moderate after 2 satisfactory weeks

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 25, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Mumbai's air quality has dropped to 'moderate' with an AQI of 102, affecting those with respiratory issues. Navy Nagar recorded the worst AQI at 256.

MUMBAI: After over two weeks of the air quality index (AQI) being at satisfactory, and even good, levels, the average air quality dipped to ‘moderate’ in the city on Thursday. With pollutants of PM10 and O3 being the largest contributors, the AQI stood at 102.

AQI moderate after 2 satisfactory weeks
AQI moderate after 2 satisfactory weeks

At moderate levels, the air quality can bring breathing discomfort to people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases. Navy Nagar in Colaba had the worst AQI, in the poor level at 256, due to ozone pollution. Many other stations were in the moderate category, including Siddharth Nagar in Worli, BKC, Borivali East, Byculla East, Chembur, Kherwadi in Bandra East, Malad West, Mazgaon and Vasai West.

The maximum temperature recorded by the Santacruz observatory was 35.5 degrees celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal and the highest in the state, while Colaba recorded 34.9 degrees celsius. The minimum temperatures recorded were 25.2 degrees celsius and 26.8 degrees celsius respectively.

As per the IMD, easterly winds are contributing to the high temperatures which will continue in the same range in the coming days.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //