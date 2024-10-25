MUMBAI: After over two weeks of the air quality index (AQI) being at satisfactory, and even good, levels, the average air quality dipped to ‘moderate’ in the city on Thursday. With pollutants of PM10 and O3 being the largest contributors, the AQI stood at 102. AQI moderate after 2 satisfactory weeks

At moderate levels, the air quality can bring breathing discomfort to people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases. Navy Nagar in Colaba had the worst AQI, in the poor level at 256, due to ozone pollution. Many other stations were in the moderate category, including Siddharth Nagar in Worli, BKC, Borivali East, Byculla East, Chembur, Kherwadi in Bandra East, Malad West, Mazgaon and Vasai West.

The maximum temperature recorded by the Santacruz observatory was 35.5 degrees celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal and the highest in the state, while Colaba recorded 34.9 degrees celsius. The minimum temperatures recorded were 25.2 degrees celsius and 26.8 degrees celsius respectively.

As per the IMD, easterly winds are contributing to the high temperatures which will continue in the same range in the coming days.