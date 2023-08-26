MUMBAI: The crime branch has arrested a convict, who jumped parole three years ago, in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Robbery, murder convict who jumped parole arrested in UP

Identified as Zuber Idrisi, 36, the man along with his two associates was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 for robbery and killing of a 39-year-old woman in front of her 12-year-old son in Andheri in 2011.

Idrisi was hiding in Mirzapur district for the past three years after he came out on a 45-day parole on June 20, 2020. He was supposed to return to jail after the Covid parole extensions ended late in 2021. However, Idrisi did not return to Yerawada Central jail and therefore, the jail authorities had informed the Oshiwara police about his absence.

A fresh case was registered against the convict under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code at the Oshiwara police station on August 4, 2022 based on the jail authority’s statement and a manhunt was launched.

Unit 5 of the Mumbai crime branch, which was conducting parallel investigations, after scrutinising call data records and questioning several persons got some lead about Idrisi’s whereabouts. “A Unit 5 team visited UP and once his identity was ascertained, Idrisi was taken into custody on Thursday with the help of local police and was brought to Mumbai on Friday,” police inspector Ghanshyam Nair said.

According to the police, Idrisi along with his two associates—Yusuf Khwaja Sayyed, 25, and Kartik Kaunder, 25—residents of Prem Nagar and Janata Nagar of Jogeshwari East had barged into the residence of Aruna Pandey at Takshila Society.

As the main door of Pandey’s residence was open, the three accused barged inside and tied her 12-year-old son to a chair. When the woman refused to hand over her gold chain and started shouting for help the accused slit her throat. The accused then picked up three mobile phones kept in the house. Before fleeing, the trio also tried to barge into two other houses, a police officer said.

Sayyad and Kunder had previous records of assault and robbery and had run out of money. The trio therefore decided to rob the houses, the officer added. Sayyad and Kinder are still in prison and they were not allowed parole.

Idrisi was handed over to the Oshiwara police and after completing the formalities he would be handed over to the jail authorities, a crime branch officer said.