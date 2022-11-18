As Rahul steps up attack on Savarkar, govt demands apology; Uddhav questions BJP-RSS’s contribution to freedom struggle

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his offensive against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on Thursday, reiterating that the Hindutva ideologue indeed helped the British government during the freedom struggle.

Reacting to this, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government passed a resolution, condemning his remarks and demanded an apology, while Savarkar’s grandnephew Ranjit Savarkar filed a complaint against Gandhi at Shivaji Park police station.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, however, distanced himself from the Congress leader’s remarks but questioned the contribution of BJP-RSS leaders to India’s independence movement. The day also saw workers from the ruling parties and the MNS staging protests at several places such as Thane, Pune, Solapur, and Nagpur.

Gandhi reached Akola in Vidarbha region on Thursday as Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its last leg in Maharashtra.

“I have a document that comprises Savarkar’s letter to the British in which he has stated, ‘I beg to remain sir your most obedient servant’. This is not written by me but by Savarkar ji. Let everyone read this document,” he said at a media interaction. “I am clearly of the view that he helped the British.”

The Congress leader added, “Savarkar signed this letter whereas Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were in prison for years but they did not write any such letter. I believe Savarkar ji signed this letter out of fear.”

At a state cabinet meeting, medical education minister Girish Mahajan raised strong objection to Gandhi’s statements, which was seconded by chief minister Shinde and his deputy Fadnavis. “The cabinet unanimously condemned Gandhi for his remarks on Savarkar,” school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said.

Meanwhile, Thackeray said he had immense respect for Savarkar and reiterated his demand of conferring Bharat Ratna on him.

Countering the attack on his party, he said, “It was a mistake and we don’t agree with Gandhi’s views on Savarkar. We have a lot of respect, love, and admiration for Savarkar. But those questioning us over Savarkar should also tell what is their contribution to the freedom struggle? How many of them had been to jail? Who among them sacrificed their life for independence?”

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar quoted from a letter written by then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1980 to Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak in Dadar, wishing them for their plan to celebrate Savarkar’s birth centenary. “She had called Savarkar a ‘veer’ and lauded his ‘daring defiance of the British government’. It appears that Rahul has not read the letter of his own grandmother,” Shelar said.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP president, demanded that Gandhi be booked for insulting Savarkar. “Gandhi has insulted the country. BJP strongly condemned his remarks. He should apologise to the country and should be booked by the police.”

MNS leaders said the party chief Raj Thackeray had asked the cadre to stage a protest against Gandhi at Shegaon, Buldhana, where he would be holding a rally on Friday.

(With inputs from Surendra P Gangan and Yogesh Naik)

